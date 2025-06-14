Deeno the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Deeno! He’s a very cute and affectionate little guy with a well-rounded personality, enjoying playtime and snuggle time in equal measure. Deeno is currently on a special diet to help maintain his urinary health; he’d appreciate a calmer home that can help support his comfort by sticking to his special diet and keeping his litter box nice and clean. He’ll thank you with gentle snuggles and purrs guaranteed to melt stress away!

Deeno

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 1 year, 7 months old

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.