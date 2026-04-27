Homegrown Business: Caitlyn Costa of Made for Milo

Pets have always occupied a strange space between family member and design afterthought, deeply loved but rarely represented in a way that feels at home in a thoughtfully curated space. Caitlyn Costa set out to change that. As the founder and CEO of Made for Milo, she approaches pet portraiture with a designer’s eye and an emotional understanding of what these animals mean to the people who love them. The result is work that treats pets not as a novelty subject, but as something worthy of being framed, displayed, and lived with, blending sentiment and aesthetics in a way that feels intentional, modern, and lasting.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Made for Milo creates custom pet portraits that feel elevated, design-forward, and truly “home décor first.” Customers send us a photo of their dog or cat, and we turn it into a timeless, modern art piece that looks intentional in your space, not like a novelty print.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve always loved design, and I’ve always loved animals. I started Made for Milo because I wanted to create something that blended both: meaningful artwork that celebrates pets in a beautiful, sophisticated way. For so many people, pets are family. I wanted to help people honour that bond with something they’re proud to hang on their walls.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Most pet portraits on the market lean cartoonish or overly playful, and they don’t always match modern interiors. I wanted to solve that gap by creating portraits that are minimal, tasteful, and high-end, while still capturing the emotion and personality of each pet.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our customers are pet owners who care deeply about aesthetics and quality. Many are homeowners, design lovers, and gift shoppers looking for something personal but still refined. We also create a lot of memorial portraits for people honouring a pet they’ve lost, which is always incredibly meaningful.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Made for Milo is made to order. Customers choose their size and style, upload their pet’s photo, and we create their portrait from scratch. We share a proof for approval, make any requested edits, then once it’s approved the final artwork is produced and shipped. We sell primarily online through our website and marketplaces, and each piece is created as a premium custom product.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Made for Milo is based in London, Ontario, but I am from Richmond Hill, my husband is from Vaughan, and we serve customers all over Toronto and beyond. Since everything is ordered online, Torontonians can browse, customize, and order from anywhere in the city and have their portrait shipped directly to their door.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Question: “Will the portrait look like real art that fits my home, or will it look like a novelty gift?”

Answer: A great pet portrait should feel like true décor, not a gimmick. It should have a refined style, clean composition, and professional finishing so it elevates your space while still capturing your pet’s unique expression.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is seeing customer reactions. People cry, laugh, and genuinely light up when they open their portrait because it feels so personal.

The hardest part is that custom work is very emotional. Memorial pieces especially carry a lot of meaning, and I take that responsibility seriously, so the pressure to get every detail right can be intense, but it’s also why the work matters.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

People always assume artists are broke and, honestly, fair, until I discovered the secret investor class: emotionally attached dog owners.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Website

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I’d love to shout out Pawsitive Difference (Toronto) for their amazing dog walking and training community. They do such a great job supporting both dogs and their humans.