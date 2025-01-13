Homegrown Business: Harrison Amit of HOVR

Harrison Amit, Founder and CEO of HOVR, launched the Toronto-based on-demand driver service to address issues of unfair compensation in the rideshare industry. Inspired by conversations with drivers and passengers, Harrison created HOVR with a membership model that allows drivers to keep 100% of their fares while offering affordable, safe rides for customers.

What is your business called and what does it do?

HOVR is an on-demand driver service based in Toronto, Canada. It operates a unique membership model for drivers, allowing them to take home 100% of the fares. The service aims to provide affordable, safe, and convenient transportation for riders while ensuring fair compensation for drivers.

What made you want to do this work?

Simply put, Drivers who are primarily Newcomers to Canada, coming here for a better life, are getting screwed by the current platforms. I was inspired to start HOVR after numerous conversations with rideshare drivers and passengers in Toronto. I noticed a common dissatisfaction with the lack of transparency and fair compensation in the industry. This motivated me to create a platform that prioritizes fairness and transparency for both drivers and riders.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

The main problem with the industry is the lack of transparency leading to inequitable practices.

The primary problem HOVR aims to solve is the low pay for drivers in the rideshare industry. By allowing drivers to keep 100% of their fares, HOVR addresses this issue and ensures that drivers are fairly compensated for their work. Additionally, the service offers riders more affordable transportation options.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

HOVR’s clientele includes both drivers and riders in Toronto. Drivers are individuals seeking better compensation and flexible work conditions, while riders are those looking for affordable, reliable, and safe transportation options within the city.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Drivers pay a monthly membership, they keep 100% of the Fares, Riders pay the Fare plus the Fee, we have a $1 fee per ride.

HOVR operates on a membership model where drivers pay a membership fee to use the platform. This fee supports the platform’s operations, secures driver profiles, and manages the growth of the cooperative. Unlike other rideshare services, HOVR does not take a commission from drivers’ fares, allowing them to keep 100% of their earnings.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

HOVR operates throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The exact locations and availability depend on driver coverage, but we aim to provide comprehensive city coverage as it grows.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Question: “How does HOVR ensure fair compensation for its drivers compared to other rideshare services?”

Answer: HOVR ensures fair compensation by allowing drivers to keep 100% of the fares they earn, unlike other services that take a significant commission. This model not only supports drivers’ financial well-being but also offers riders more affordable rates.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best Part: The best part is knowing that HOVR is making a positive impact on the lives of drivers by providing fair compensation and on riders by offering affordable transportation options.

Worst Part: We have been operating less than 4 months, so the most challenging aspect is managing the logistics and ensuring comprehensive driver coverage across the entire city to meet rider demand effectively.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

The best joke about our profession are the competitors themselves. The Drivers have their own community chats where they poke fun at the features that these companies put out in an attempt to fool drivers into working more and earning less, the best one is “Poverty Mode”, the drivers who read this will know what I’m talking about.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow HOVR on our official website and on our social media platforms “@ridehovr”

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

There are so many awesome companies, businesses, and startups, its hard to choose. I’m going to shout out a local organization because I believe in what they are doing and they deserve to be on every business person’s radar for the work they do – The Upside Foundation.