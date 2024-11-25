Homegrown Business: Annie Liu of DermCafé

In the age of the influencer, it can sometimes be challenging to find knowledgeable and clear information regarding dermatology and skincare. Enter Annie Liu; co-founder of DermCafe. DermCafe offers individuals the ability to connect with a certified dermatologist via their electronic devices. We connected with her to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

DermCafé is a national virtual dermatology clinic that offers unparalleled & seamless access (less than 1 week wait) to connect with a Dermatologist via your electronic device, no matter where you are in Canada.

Also, we accept OHIP, MSP, AHS and other insurances, which means there’s no fee for many people living in Canada.

What made you want to do this work?

I have trained and worked in Canada as a dermatologist, and I find it to be an overwhelmingly archaic and dysfunctional system. After my additional experiences training and practicing in the US, I saw how technology was actually used in other healthcare systems, and access & patient outcomes were so much better. With Canada’s serious dermatology access issues, it was a no-brainer for me to start DermCafé!

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Canada’s current dermatology care crisis, where there are fewer than 700 Dermatologists for the 38 million population, and wait times range from 9 months to over 2 years!

At DermCafé, patients can connect with a Dermatologist (via any electronic device) anywhere in Canada in less than one week!

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Any Canadian seeking resolution of their acne, rosacea, facial rashes, facial discolouration, hair loss, excessive sweating concerns or eczema, or other skin concerns.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

The majority of our services bill the public healthcare system, which reimburses our physicians for the services they provide to patients

Where in the city can we find your profession?

As we are a digital service, you can access us in every Canadian city!

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

How long is your wait time to see a Dermatologist?

DermCafé’s wait-time is less than one week! Typical wait-times to see a traditional in-person dermatologist is at least 9 months (2 years+ in most Canadian cities)

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is having the relative freedom to invent, discover and test the limits within healthcare and technology.

The worst part is having to deal with the regressive and archaic public healthcare infrastructure in Canada that disincentivize innovation and progress.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I honestly can’t think of one for dermatology! But I saw a stand-up act by Aseem where he joked that the “Canadian healthcare system teaches you how resilient the human body is because it teaches you that most of your medical problems can be solved with Tylenol!”

Where can we follow you?

@derm.cafe and @dermdoc.annie on Instagram & TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local (Toronto-based) business that you love?

Roselle – an incredible family-owned, local French patisserie!