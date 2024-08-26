Homegrown Business: Andrew Maida of Flourish

Meet Kate Makinson of Flourish! During a challenging and low time of her life, she pursued the creation of a breakfast item that would fuel her, taste great and through that make her life more fulfilling. We connected with her to find out more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

At Flourish we make high protein, low sugar breakfasts that taste flippin’ delicious. The Flourish brand is all about joy and fueling your own personal goals with food that is not only good for you, but also makes you feel satisfied and fulfilled.

What made you want to do this work?

I started Flourish when I was 23 years old, and at the time I was just trying to survive. I had a very strained relationship with my parents because I had refused to enter our family business and had dropped out of university. I found myself in precarious housing, unsure of what the future held.

To help put a roof over my head I started several ecommerce businesses. But there was no satisfaction from the work. My lifestyle was also very unhealthy at the time – I was staying up way too late working and my diet consisted mainly of sugary and nutrient deficient foods. I really didn’t feel great.

But this all served as inspiration for Flourish, as I was tired of feeling sluggish and constantly hungry. One day I gave my brother Peter a call, who is a chef, and together we worked on a breakfast food that wasn’t crammed with sugar, frozen or from a box. We spent months on the recipe. After lots of trial and error, we came up with, in my opinion, the perfect pancake recipe: high in protein, high in fibre and high in flavour, but minus the sugar.

And that’s how Flourish came to be – once we were happy with the recipe, I was determined to share my mix with as many people as I could.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

At Flourish we believe you can nourish your body without sacrificing taste. We are a brand borne of the desire to help people create changes and build better routines. Our products are designed to help make that easier and more enjoyable.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

The Flourish audience is made up of people who want to fuel their bodies with nutritious food but refuse to subside on things that don’t provide any joy – think chalky protein shakes. They know how critical protein is to their diet and are wary of consuming too much sugar, so they probably spend a bit more time reading product labels than the average person and are committed to living a healthy but balanced lifestyle. I should also add that our audience tends to lead busy lives – they probably have tons on their plates so are always looking for ways to make life a bit easier, including breakfast!

How does your business make money? How does it work?

You can find Flourish in stores across Canada. You can also purchase us online at flourishpancakes.com

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Entrepreneurs are everywhere! Look for the people who aren’t afraid of a little risk and can’t sit still. Usually, we’re full of ideas that just need a way to get out!

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Why should people care that Flourish is so high in protein (23g per serving)?

Flourish is built around the fact that a protein rich diet is foundational to good health, but that most people don’t get enough of it. When you eat protein rich foods you are giving every tissue in your body – including your muscles, bones and skin – strength and structure. It also plays an important role in our digestive system, and hormone regulation and it can help fight infections. Today’s consumers are starting to understand this and are demanding more and more from their diets, so we wanted to make a product that meets these goals. When you eat Flourish you are getting 23g of protein per serving, and all you have to do is add water.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of my job is when I get to meet customers and chat with them about how impactful Flourish has been to their health and personal wellness goals. We’ve got some really loyal members of the Flourish Fam, and I’m so grateful to them!

The hardest part is knowing that I have a whole team of people depending on me – it’s a big responsibility. But our team at Flourish is made up of the best of the best. I trust them to bring their best and whole selves to work each and every day, and I know they feel the same way. Together we are creating a business with a great foundation that really has no limits.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I never tell pancake jokes, they always fall flat…

Where can we follow you?

TikTok and Instagram: @flourishpancakes

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

My brother is the owner/operator of a bakery called Peter Piper’s Pastry Shoppe in Vaughan. He makes delicious treats, perfect for special occasions. My favourite is the 1lb King Cookie! Without his support and belief in me, Flourish would have never started.