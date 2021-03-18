Narces: Local luxury womenswear showcases new collection in film

Designer and Creative Director Nikki Wirthensohn Yassemi spoke with us recently about her brand Narces which recently showcased their new collection in a fashion film created by Saty & Pratha.

When did you launch?

The brand was launched in 2012.

What are some of the things that differentiate you from the competition?

NARCES is a womenswear line creating luxury eveningwear, cocktail and bridal designs inspired by the romantic glamour and elegance of the mid 20th century with a distinctive modern twist.

Where is it made? What materials do you use?

Made in Toronto. The fabrics used in this collection are custom 3D floral laces, silk organza, silk satin, tulle, and sheer mesh.

Who is your target audience?

Our target customers are individuals with a vibrant modern lifestyle and not restricted to women of a certain age group. They have a sophisticated elegant style and would like a unique look for their most memorable and stylish events. They are confident enough to select their outfits based on the art of design, unique silhouettes and craftsmanship.

Who are some of your fashion influences?

Greatest inspiration is love, beauty and strength… my mother, my daughter have all been constantly inspiring! You incorporate in your own way and this changes over time and depending on the phase in your life – never a conscious process to be able to describe at least for me!

Tell us about this new collection.

The new collection is an ode to our current state of mindfulness brought about through a worldwide adversity affecting all mankind. The inspiration for this collection is a quote from Seneca, “Begin at once to live, and count each separate day as a separate life.” The collection caters to our many moods throughout this stoic journey of fortitude in a way that our outer layer of experience can match our inner layer of expression. The hues in the collection are soft and ethereal; textures mix the vintage and the new, and the silhouettes combine the feminine with the masculine. The pieces are meant to be convertible and multipurpose — what is a gown is also a robe; what is a coat is also an evening dress. The fabrics used in this collection are custom 3D floral laces, silk organza, painted flowers, and sheer mesh. The aesthetic of this collection borrows from its signature to create looks relevant to the times we are in today. This collection consists of versatile creations such as dresses, gowns, sets, separates, robes, and accessories. Music for the film was created by Juno nominated artist hill of iamhill.

Where can we purchase your brand?

On our own online shop , Wolf&Badger and some independent boutiques with exclusive mini collections.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | Online shop

PAY IT FORWARD:

What is another Toronto fashion brand or designer that you like?

I love the designs of Sid Neigum and Beaufille.