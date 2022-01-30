The Toronto-based hospitality giant Food Dudes is taking its talents to South Beach with an expansion of catering operations into the greater Miami area beginning in January 2022.

Thanks to a strong connection to Florida built over several decades and a growing number of Canadian clients spending time there, the Food Dudes’ executive team feels the time is right to make this long-held vision a reality.

To celebrate their new venture, they are happy to be sharing this recipe for Bay Scallop Ceviche, courtesy of Food Dudes’ Miami Executive Chef Cory Kurtzman, as a taste of what can be expected on their Miami menus.

Bay Scallop Ceviche

Scallops:

Ingredients

– 2oz bay scallops

– 115ml yuzu juice

– 115ml lime juice

Directions

Leave scallops in citrus juice for 2 minutes to lightly cook.

Aji Amarillo Sauce:

Ingredients

– 210 grams Aji Amarillo Paste

– 50ml rice wine vinegar

– 2 tbsp soy sauce

– 150 ml yuzu juice

– 250 ml grapeseed oil

Directions

Combine everything except grape seed oil in a blender and slowly steam in oil.

Shiso Salsa

Ingredients

– 1 Red Onion – small dice

– 2pc Anaheim chilli – small dice

– 5 leaves shiso – finely chopped

– 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

– Salt to taste

– Grapeseed oil to cover

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients together

Crispy Hominy:

– 1 Can Hominy

– 3 Tablespoons Tajin Spice

Directions

Dehydrate hominy until completely dry. Deep fry dehydrated hominy at 300° until it stops bubbling. Strain and toss in Tajin spice.

To finish, plate the scallops and place the aji Amarillo sauce, the shiso salsa and the crispy hominy on top of the scallops and garnish with cilantro sprouts.