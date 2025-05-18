Recipe for Lemon Pepper Chickpea Salad from Mazola

Mazola shared with us this tasty recipe for Lemon Pepper Chickpea Salad, a refreshing side or light main. With crunchy veggies, bold citrus, and a kick of spice, it’s a flavour-packed dish that comes together easily and tastes even better after chilling. Perfect for potlucks, lunches, or make-ahead meals.

Lemon Pepper Chickpea Salad

Serving: 12 servings

Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas or garbanzo beans, drained

1 cup canned reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup celery, diagonally cut in 1/4-inch slices

1 cup red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 cup green bell pepper, finely chopped

1/2 cup red onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons cilantro

2 teaspoons lemon pepper seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic minced

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin seed

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 1/2 tablespoons Mazola® Canola Olive Oil Blend

Directions: