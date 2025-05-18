Recipe for Lemon Pepper Chickpea Salad from Mazola

Mazola shared with us this tasty recipe for Lemon Pepper Chickpea Salad, a refreshing side or light main. With crunchy veggies, bold citrus, and a kick of spice, it’s a flavour-packed dish that comes together easily and tastes even better after chilling. Perfect for potlucks, lunches, or make-ahead meals.
Lemon Pepper Chickpea Salad
Serving: 12 servings
Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas or garbanzo beans, drained
- 1 cup canned reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/2 cup celery, diagonally cut in 1/4-inch slices
- 1 cup red bell pepper, finely chopped
- 1 cup green bell pepper, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup red onion, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons cilantro
- 2 teaspoons lemon pepper seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic minced
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin seed
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Mazola® Canola Olive Oil Blend
Directions:
- Combine beans, celery, peppers and red onion in a large serving bowl.
- Mix cilantro, lemon pepper seasoning, garlic, cumin, vinegar, lime juice and corn oil in a separate bowl. Pour over bean and pepper mixture; stir to thoroughly combine.
- Cover; chill a minimum of 1 hour to blend flavours.