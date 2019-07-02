“Five Minutes With” Toronto Indie Rock Band Goodnight, Sunrise

Goodnight, Sunrise is an indie-rock-and-roll-super-fun-dance-party band from Toronto, Canada. Founded in 2011 through a shared love of pop hooks, EDM drops, and the raw power of classic rock, their sound has naturally evolved into a hybrid reminiscent of CHVRCHES, Muse, and July Talk. Armed with confetti, glowsticks, and an abundance of relentless energy, they’ve taken their explosive live show to over 300 audiences across Canada, US, and Europe, opening up for Bon Jovi, Monster Truck, and The Sheepdogs along the way.

Name: Goodnight, Sunrise

Genre: indie-rock-n-roll-super-fun-party

Founded: 2011

# of Albums: 2

Latest Release: WVV

Latest Single: WVV

Latest Video: Feel Good

Favourite Restaurant:

Impact Kitchen (Vanessa) Rolltation (David)

Favourite band as a teenager:

NSYNC (V) Weird Al Yankovic (D)

Favourite band now:

Florence and The Machine (V) The Who (D)

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Baby One More Time by Queen Britney (Vanessa) Shake It Off by T-Swift (D)

Live Show Ritual:

Vanessa throws glitter on everyone’s face, we do an elaborate band handshake, set an intention, try to get all zenned out and then legit EVERY time, David ends up having to pee like the SECOND we need to get on stage. EVERY TIME! (V) This is not untrue (D)

Favourite local artist:

The Beaches (V) Hollerado (D)

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Supersalad (V) Sneaks (D)

Queen or College St?

College daytime, Queen at night

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Beaches 4 lyfe (V) Trinity Bellwoods (D)

EP or LP?

EP (V) LP (D)

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird (V) Night owl (D)

Road or studio?

OH GOD ROAD PLS (V) Studio (D)

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Ew (V) Finally we agree on something! (D)

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Website | Spotify | Soundcloud | Bandcamp | Youtube

Any shows or albums coming up?

Heck yes! Come be our groupie:

FRI JUL 5 – Peterborough (Red Dog)

SAT JUL 6 (aft) – Markham ON (Ribfest)

SAT JUL 6 (eve) – Hamilton ON (Mills Hardware)

SAT JUL 13 – Welland ON (Hair in the Fair Festival)

THU JUL 18 – Oshawa ON (Music Hall)

FRI JUL 19 – Collingwood ON (Peak to Shore Festival)

SAT JUL 20 – Brantford (2 Doors Down)

THU JUL 25 – Sudbury ON (Townehouse)

FRI JUL 26 – Elliot Lake ON (Masonic Lodge)

SAT JUL 27 – Timmins ON (Rock the River Festival)

THU AUG 1 – Montreal QC (La Vitrola)

FRI AUG 2 – Ottawa ON (Rainbow)

SAT AUG 3 – Cornwall ON (Lola’s)

SUN Aug 4 – Hamilton ON (Festival of Friends)

WED Aug 7 – Edmonton AB (The Rec Room)

THU Aug 8 – Calgary AB (The Rec Room)

FRI Aug 9 – Lethbridge AB (The Slice)

SAT Aug 10 – Fernie BC (Wapiti Festival)

SUN Aug 11 – Fernie BC (Wapiti Festival)

TUES Aug 13 – Nelson BC (The Royal)

WED Aug 14 – Kamloops BC (Riverside Park)

THUR Aug 15 – Golden BC (Rockwater)!!!!!!

FRI Aug 16 – Kelowna BC (Fernando’s)

SAT Aug 17 – Vancouver BC (Railway Cafe)

TUE Aug 20 – Winnipeg MB (Bulldog Pizza)

WED Aug 21 – Thunder Bay (Waterfront)

THU Aug 22 – Thunder Bay (Foundry)

FRI Aug 23 – Sault Ste Marie (Loplops)

SAT Aug 24 – Northern Vibe Festival (near SSM)

SUN Aug 25 – Poutinefest (Sudbury)