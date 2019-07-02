This is Eye Candy Pops Up for Photo Ops this Summer in Toronto

Whether you are visiting the city, looking for a cool place to shoot photos or are looking to update your Insta feed, there is a new touristy destination along Queen West just East of Spadina. This Is Eye Candy is a pop-up attraction that features mini rooms all designed with different themes from a bank vault, to a jungle to the most popular one, a private jet.

The rooms were designed by Alanna Davey who joined the team from Honeycomb Hospitality who own BARO and Petty Cash to create the space that also features work by artist David Krovblit.

The space will be open until September 30th, 2019 running 7 days a week from 11am-10pm. Tickets are $20+HST per person with children under 5 being free. There is also a weekday deal from 11AM-4Pm for $15.

The accessible space is located at 322 Queen Street West in a newly painted bright pink building. You can visit their website or their Instagram to learn more.

Here are some more of our photos from when we visited.