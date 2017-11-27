Our 2017 Canadian Gift Guide for the Holidays and Everyone on your list

Our 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and this year we have decided to focus on Canadian brands so you can buy local and help entrepreneurs here in our country. With these various products, we hope you can find something for everyone on your list.

2017 Canadian Gift Guide

–Brew Box – ($ varying) – Craft beer fans and those looking for hard to find brands will love Brew Box. Get a monthly delivery of craft beers to your home. Dozens of beers available at a monthly fixed rate or by individual selection.

–Noize Chase Bomber – ($229.99) – This vegan company from Montréal has a lot of great jackets that use imitation fur and leather. This Chase Bomber is great for the coldest of days and features a detachable hood made with faux fur.

–Kobo Aura H2O – ($199.99) – Kobo is a Toronto tech company that makes e-readers. They used to be part of Indigo and in 2011 were bought by Japanese company Rakuten. Their e-readers are easy to use, simple and are great for traveling. The Kobo Aura H2O is great for a day by the pool, the hot tub or a night at home in the bath.

–Canadianism Coasters – ($40.00) – Witty set of 4 coasters – made from upcycled beer bottles. At Artech Studios they make art that people can really use. Funny, practical and all made by hand. Artech Studios is a traditional glassblowing studio nestled in the Highlands of Ontario, Canada producing great upcycled glass tableware and handmade barware.

–Luhvee Books – (<$100.00) – Whether for a special child, a beloved mother or a loving partner a Luhvee book is the perfect way to say I love you this holiday season. 52 pages all included. Easy user friendly book making tool – complete in as little as 1 hour. Printed on the highest quality papers, using state of the art digital printing.

–The Great Scrape – ($24.99 – $34.99) – Clean your grill with this natural grill brush that is made entirely out of wood. The scrapers end is fine and allows the user to burn a groove into it to make a custom fit for your BBQ’s grill.

–Pusateri’s Gift Baskets – ($95 – $180) – (Savour the Holidays Basket Pictured) – With an expertly-curated selection of preserved and pickled delicacies inspired by a Spanish tapas bar, this assortment contains items you’re unlikely to find anywhere else. Pairs spectacularly with a light-bodied white wine or a pale sparkling.

–Tonic Blooms – ($53) – (Pictured The Erin) – Blush roses and tulips with leucadendron and thistle wrapped in Tonic Blooms’ signature denim. Check out their website for more gift option and arrangements.

–Studio1098 Diamond Graphics Collection– ($148 to $980) – Toronto-based goldsmith, Tamara Kronis, was influenced by the mathematical simplicity of 1980’s icon and logo design movement as shown with the minimalist, blanked diamond outline. A modern take on the diamond that symbolizes everlasting, enduring love, as well as elegance and power. The collection includes, rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets in various metals.

-The Redpath Canadian Bake Book – ($35) – Redpath Sugar has been a staple in kitchens across Canada since 1854. This is their first ever cookbook that features over 200 favourite recipes offering everything from cookies, cakes, pies, as well as recipes for the holidays.

Lolë Women Lily Packable Bag – ($50) – perfect for travelling and everyday. This great lightweight tote folds away neatly until you need it. Available in black or meteor grey.

–Humber College Holiday Courses & Workshops – give the gift of experience. Humber College offers up great courses for wine lovers, aspiring chefs, travellers, and health buffs. Check out “Hearty Soups” ($75) for aspiring chefs or learn how to make Afternoon Tea Desserts ($99). Lots of options. hrt.humber.ca/cegifts

The Beaverton Presents Glorious and/or Free: The True History of Canada – ($19.95 satire) – by Luke Gordon field and Alex Huntley (Penguin Random House) – a hilarious tour through Canada’s history and all about “fake news.” Part mock-history and fake scrapbook this is a ruthless look at Canada’s myths and legends.

CHARITABLE ITEMS

–Bootlegger Socks in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Canada – ($10) – These holiday socks are only $10 with $1 of each pair going to the Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Canada.

–Hudson, the 2017 limited-edition Charity Bear – ($21.99) – Hudson is the 13th edition of the annual Charity Bear and is $21.99, with 100% of net proceeds from the sale of each Charity Bear supporting the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) and the Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada, through the HBC Foundation’s HEADFIRST Program.