CONTEST: Google Pixel 2 for that very special someone on your list

Our favourite phone from last year has returned with its follow up device. The Google Pixel 2 brings improvements to its previous device and continues its reputation as a top contender for best smartphone.

The Pixel 2 has introduced several new features to the phone including waterproofing, squeezable sides that let you access the google assistant despite loud environment or gloved hands, improved Bluetooth connection with v.5 and an even better camera.

Improvements from the Pixel 1 camera include optical image stabilization for steadier shots, a wider aperture at 1.8, the Pixel Visual Core which is an image-processing chip that will make the Pixel 2 vastly faster and more efficient for Google’s HDR+ mode and they also got rid of that pesky lens flare.

The Pixel 2 also come in the larger XL size for those who want a more phablet experience.

In celebration of this awesome new device, TELUS and I want to give away one of these phones to a reader of Toronto Guardian.

Contest for a Google Pixel 2

There are several ways to enter.

Facebook

1. Share this facebook post.

2. Comment on this facebook post with the feature you are most excited for on the Pixel 2.

Twitter

3. ReTweet this tweet

4. Tweet at @TELUS and @TORguardian with the feature you are most excited for on the Pixel 2.

Instagram

5. Like and Comment on this Instagram post with your favourite Google Pixel 2 feature.

*You can enter up to 5 times. We will select a winner December 1st at 5pm*