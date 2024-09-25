“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Author Peter E. Fenton

Peter E. Fenton is a playwright, and novelist. He spent forty-two years of his life working in the Natural History division of the Royal Ontario Museum in Paleontology, offering opportunities to go on expeditions to far-flung locales and work on fossils millions of years old. Prior to retirement, he wrote works for the stage, including five plays and musical comedies that have had professional productions at regional theatres in both Canada and the U.S.A. In retirement, Peter came to writing novels which focus on gay central characters and themes. All of his books are proudly set in Canada and range from action adventure, to a gay detective mystery series, to stories about navigating life as a gay youth. His work is filled with characters brimming with heart and humour. When not at his writing desk, you are likely to find him in a local coffee shop with friends, browsing a local book shop, strolling through an art gallery, walking the paths of Toronto or planning his next travels. He is a hopeless romantic, and has been with his creative and life partner Scott White for over 23 years.

-Written by his partner Scott White

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I live close to the Danforth north of Greektown, a lively neighbourhood packed with restaurants and shops. Our condo backs onto the Don Valley with a path that takes me straight down to the trails beside the Don River. It is one of the places I love to go for a walk and think.

What do you do?

I’m a novelist and a playwright, after a long career working at the Royal Ontario Museum. I’m retired now, but I still volunteer my time at the museum each month. My mornings are generally spent writing at the desk, my afternoons pondering my novels, writing notes and walking or going to museums, and my evenings are spent with friends and my partner. When I’m not at the writing desk, I love to travel, see theatre and art, and sometimes, just curl up on the couch at home.

What are you currently working on?

I just released the youth novella, Not Not Normal with Lorimer Publishing. It is a coming-of-age tale and a gay teen romance. The book is about finding someone who accepts you for who you are, who gives you the strength to become the person you’ve always wanted to be. This is my fourth novel. I am currently in the writing room, working on the next instalment of my gay detective series, The Declan Hunt Mysteries which began with Mann Hunt and Hoodoo House. The third book (the title is still a secret) will be released by Pride Publishing in the summer of 2025.

Where can we find your work?

The easiest place to find information about me is on my website. There you can find links to the many vendors that sell my books.