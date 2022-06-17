“Five Minutes With” Alternative Rock Artist, jsin

To win, give in. jsin learned that the hard way. Now he shares that truth on his EP Surrender.

“These songs speak to the process of surrendering to what is, instead of trying to control things,” jsin says.

Name:

jsin

Genre:

Rock/Alternative

Founded:

2008

Last Single:

“Inside”

Last Video:

“Inside” (2009)

Favourite musician growing up:

Axl Rose

Favourite musician now:

George Michael

Guilty pleasure song:

“Pony” by Ginuwine

Live show ritual:

Listen and dance to Bhangra to get loose

Favourite local musician:

Hearing John Campbell sing live soothes the soul

EP or LP?

This release is an EP…though originally planned to be an LP including some songs I had written many years ago

Early bird or night owl?

Lifelong night owl trying to make the transition to early bird; it ain’t easy

Road or studio?

Stage is where I feel the freest.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Setting up shows for the spring and summer – dates will be posted to socials!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Archive Wine Bar

Favourite street in Toronto:

Gladstone Ave.

Favourite park in Toronto:

McCormick Park – a little gem in Little Portugal

Favourite music venue in Toronto:

Poetry Cafe

Favourite music store in Toronto:

I used to live close to Steve’s on Queen…