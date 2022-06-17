“Five Minutes With” Alternative Rock Artist, jsin

To win, give in. jsin learned that the hard way. Now he shares that truth on his EP Surrender.
“These songs speak to the process of surrendering to what is, instead of trying to control things,” jsin says.
Name:
jsin
Genre:
Rock/Alternative
Founded:
2008
Last Single:
“Inside”
Last Video:
“Inside” (2009)
Favourite musician growing up:
Axl Rose
Favourite musician now:
George Michael
Guilty pleasure song:
“Pony” by Ginuwine
Live show ritual:
Listen and dance to Bhangra to get loose
Favourite local musician:
Hearing John Campbell sing live soothes the soul
EP or LP?
This release is an EP…though originally planned to be an LP including some songs I had written many years ago
Early bird or night owl?
Lifelong night owl trying to make the transition to early bird; it ain’t easy
Road or studio?
Stage is where I feel the freest.
Any shows or albums coming up?
Setting up shows for the spring and summer – dates will be posted to socials!
Where can we follow you?
***
Rapid Fire Toronto Qs
Favourite local restaurant:
Archive Wine Bar
Favourite street in Toronto:
Gladstone Ave.
Favourite park in Toronto:
McCormick Park – a little gem in Little Portugal
Favourite music venue in Toronto:
Poetry Cafe
Favourite music store in Toronto:
I used to live close to Steve’s on Queen…