Recent News

“A Day in the Life” with Toronto artist Jessica Fortner

December 1, 2018 Joel Levy Artist Profiles, Arts

Jessica Fortner is an award-winning illustrator who has been working within the Canadian illustration community for over ten years. She’s been fortunate enough to have worked with a wide range of clients on many projects, internationally and locally, in publishing, design & advertising, as well as within the music industry. Her work, dense in detail and mystery, is bold and graphic in approach and colour. Science and mysticism collide in her labyrinthine narratives creating multi-faceted imagery that catches the eye.

Jessica Fortner - Always planning and sketching out ideas
Always planning and sketching out ideas
I have a freakish knack for finding four-leaf clovers. These I found one after the other while walking my dog in the park by my house.
I have a freakish knack for finding four-leaf clovers. These I found one after the other while walking my dog in the park by my house.
Love taking the time to learn new skills. Pottery has been top of my list for a while
Love taking the time to learn new skills. Pottery has been top of my list for a while
Me most nights working on some painting. I should really get some better lighting
Me most nights working on some painting. I should really get some better lighting
Nothing a squishy dog face can’t cure
Nothing a squishy dog face can’t cure
One of my favourite places to go for piece-of-mind
One of my favourite places to go for piece-of-mind
Painting for Hashtag Gallery’s Canadian Cinema Show Last September.
Painting for Hashtag Gallery’s Canadian Cinema Show Last September.
Recently finished painting.
Recently finished painting.

What ‘hood are you in?

Downtown Toronto.

What do you do?

Focused on mostly editorial, advertising & publishing, but also textile design & album art.

What are you currently working on?

At the moment, working to create a deck of playing cards to be released early next year, and a few personal projects, mostly large paintings.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my work on my website and on Instagram.

 

 

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 1376 Articles
Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian. Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography
Contact: Website Twitter

Related Articles

Copyright © 2018 | Toronto Guardian