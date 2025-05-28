“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Artist Brigitte Granton

Brigitte Granton began painting at a very young age. Her father, a corporate chef with a passion for painting, introduced her to oils early on, buying her first easel, oil paints, a pochade, and a set of pastels. She would often paint alongside him or on her own, sketching her pets and scenes from nature.

From childhood, she knew she wanted to be an artist. However, her love for nature was just as strong, and she spent much of her time hiking through fields and forests. By the time she reached high school, the challenges of making a living as an artist led her to pursue her other passion—science. She believed she didn’t need formal training to paint but did need an education to explore the sciences. She went on to major in Biology at university, earning a master’s degree in Zoology. During her studies, she developed technical skills, including working with an electron microscope, which fascinated her from an early age.

After graduation, she built a career utilizing her microscope expertise, first as a medical research assistant in a cardiovascular lab and later as a technician in the Hair and Fibre unit of the Centre of Forensic Sciences, where she worked on criminal cases. Despite her demanding career, she continued to paint whenever she could, though finding time became increasingly difficult while raising her children.

Once her children were in school, she returned to her artistic pursuits with renewed dedication. She joined the local art club SOYRA, took lessons and workshops, and began entering competitions and art shows. Her work quickly gained recognition, earning numerous awards and attracting buyers. In time, she was invited to exhibit in galleries, where she continues to showcase and sell her work. Today, her paintings can be found in private and corporate collections worldwide.

***

Which neighbourhood are you in?

I live in King Township, Ontario, which is located on the Oak Ridges Moraine. The glaciers that created this area were responsible for the local kettle lakes and rolling hills, which provided me with an abundance of inspiration.

What do you do?

Before becoming a full-time artist, I worked in Medical research in a cardiovascular lab, and later I worked in the Hair and Fibre Unit at the Centre of Forensics in Toronto while painting in my spare time. After raising children, I have returned to my passion and am currently a full-time artist. I most often paint local scenes and landscapes from the Parry Sound /Muskoka area, as well as the Algonquin Park area. I paint mostly with oil paint and am attracted to light and reflection in the landscape.

What are you currently working on?

I am always painting and working on several paintings at once. Because I paint with oils, I often want the layers to dry before working on the next layer, building texture with each revisit. I paint for myself and for galleries. The galleries often prefer my sunset reflection series, but I love to paint woodlands and winter scenes as well.

Where can we find your work?

My work can be found on my website, where I sell directly or through the galleries that represent me: Algonquin Art Centre, Bright’s Gallery, Cloud Gallery, Coles Art Market, Crescent Hill and Kultiq/Paula White Diamond. My work can be found in corporate and private collections throughout the world.