“A Day in the Life” with Toronto-based Actor Adolyn H. Dar

Adolyn H. Dar landed his first professional role in the Sci-Fi series People of Earth (TBS) in 2017, followed by a role in the hit political drama series Designated Survivor (ABC/Netflix) starring alongside Kiefer Sutherland. His first big break came with a recurring role in SyFy’s Expanse portraying the character of Private Jed Trepp. Adolyn has since amassed a growing list of television credits including Private Eyes (Global), Running With Violet (OUTTV), Superman & Lois (The CW), Good Sam (CBS), Endlings (Hulu), Air Crash Investigation (National Geographic). Most recently, Adolyn has created an industry buzz across Festivals worldwide for his leading performance as “Imran” in the short film, Desi Standard Time Travel, which landed him a 2023 ACTRA Toronto Awards Nomination for Outstanding Performance. And he just won the Best Lead Performance Award at Mosquers Film Festival. Adolyn will also be appearing in the new feature film Fat Lady Sriracha set to be released in late 2023. With his active roster of acting and writing projects, Adolyn currently splits his time between Toronto and Vancouver; he is originally from Calgary, Alberta.

Adolyn stars as the character “Ishaan Sohal” in CBC’s new police procedural series titled Allegiance which grapples with identity and belonging, policing and politics, and finding truth within the heart of a flawed justice system.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

South Etobicoke a.k.a Mimico a.k.a Humber area a.k.a places where condos grow like trees.

What do you do?

I am an actor and storyteller. I love telling stories. I love being part of the collaborative environment. I’ve always loved stories, turning discarded boxes into spaceships and grand adventures before I could even read. I am so lucky and privileged to be able to do the same now, with just slightly bigger (more expensive) boxes.

What are you currently working on?

I recently wrapped filming a new police crime drama series from CBC titled Allegiance (you can watch it on the free CBC Gem streaming service). The series is about identity and belonging, policing and politics, and finding truth within the heart of a flawed justice system. I play a character named Ishaan Sohal who’s the brother of the show’s protagonist. Allegiance was one of those sets you dream of being a part of and then wake up pinching yourself when you’re actually there. Ishaan was such a great role to bring to life, an actor’s dream come true. Ishaan is deeply thoughtful and critical about the systems around him, with an even deeper desire to change things for the better. His complexity lies in his struggle to come to terms with how overwhelming that can be. He’s at a stage in his life right now where he feels less motivated to do so until of course, something shifts.

Where can we find your work?

I have a few things on the go, my focus right now is on a children’s book I’ve written. I’m hoping to get it illustrated and published soon. I also have a part in a feature and a new series coming out later this year (Fat Lady Sriracha, Potluck Ladies) and a short film I’m really excited to see make the festival run. But mainly what’s next for me is to focus on slowing down a bit and enjoying the mundane (Baldurs Gate 3) like a good workout (Baldurs Gate 3) and some time to just breathe (Baldurs Gate 3).