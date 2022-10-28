“Five Minutes With” Country-pop singer, Sylvia Kay

Sylvia Kay is a bright new talent from Caledon East; the Ontario-based artist captures a heady mix of emotions in her new single, “Legacy.” As a child, Sylvia Kay had terrible stage fright, but with the help of some beloved music teachers, Lisa and Nick Carione at INKey Music Studio, she overcame her shyness. Ten years later, the stage feels like her home, and she is a Music Minister at her parish and writes music any chance she gets.

Name:

Sylvia Kay

Genre:

Country-Pop

Founded:

2021

Last Single:

Legacy

Last Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

There are so many amazing musicians, but Taylor Swift always stuck out to me!

Favourite musician now:

Still Taylor Swift and since quarantine I’ve really started to love Kelsea Ballerini

Guilty pleasure song:

This is a tough one! Probably either “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman or “City of Stars” from La La Land. (If you can’t tell musicals are my guilty pleasure)

Live show ritual:

A prayer and a cup of Earl Grey Tea

Favourite local musician:

I personally love Alessia Cara! I will never forget watching her perform at the Grammy’s a few years ago and all I could think about was how cool she was!

EP or LP?:

Not at the moment but hoping to work towards one in 2023!

Early bird or night owl?:

Definitely a night owl

Road or studio?

I haven’t been given the opportunity to be on the road with my music but I hope to in the future! However, in my limited experience working in the studio sparks so much creativity!

Where can we follow you? :

You can find all my social media and streaming links here.

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

I love Spring Sushi (anyone that knows me knows how much I adore sushi!)

Favourite street in Toronto:

I love Queen’s Park Crescent the view is beautiful, especially in the fall with all the changing colours of the trees!

Favourite park in Toronto:

I love St. James Park it is so beautiful!

Favourite music venue in Toronto:

I love Danforth Music Hall because I’ve always had a dream of playing there!

Favourite music store in Toronto:

Long & McQuade will always hold a special place in my heart since they sold me my first piano! I also have so many wonderful memories of going there with my family!