“Five Minutes With” Toronto Indie, Alternative Rock Band The Fame

Toronto based indie-rock quartet, The Fame, were born from online ads, and unlikely situations, proudly echoing the sounds of the 90’s, and 00’s rock scene. They are rapidly propelling a new wave of guitar-based indie music forward.

Their raw rock songs recall the sounds of Oasis, White Stripes, Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, The Strokes, and The Velvet Underground. Combining elegant, and memorable Beatle-esque melodies with an unhinged grit, & tenacity is what makes this band who they are.

Their debut EP, produced by famed Canadian music producer, Brian Moncarz (Our Lady Peace, Moneen, Circa Survive etc.) is set for release in mid-2019. In the meantime the band will drop a series of singles, which started in November 2018 with the release of their debut single ‘Wide Awake’.

After a sold out hometown show, lots of press coverage, and acquiring more than 4,000+ monthly listeners on streaming services from one single, they have just released their follow up and their second single, ‘Cherry Lipstick’.

Name: The Fame

Genre: Indie/Alt Rock

Founded: 2017

# of Albums: 0

Latest Release: Second Single: ‘Cherry Lipstick’

Latest Video: N/A

Latest Single: ‘Cherry Lipstick’

Favourite Restaurant:

Sneaky Dees, Tondou Ramen

Favourite band as a teenager:

We all love Nirvana, Oasis, The Strokes, RHCP, Arctic Monkeys, The Beatles, Velvet Underground & Black Sabbath.

Favourite band now:

Still all of the previously mentioned bands.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Rich Girl – Hall & Oates

Live Show Ritual:

Meditation

Favourite local artist:

Fade Awaays, Vienduze, and METZ.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees Nachos

Queen or College St?

Queen St

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods

EP or LP?

LP (Even though we haven’t released one yet…

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our debut EP will be coming out sometime in May or June (TBA), and we will be playing at the Horseshoe Tavern, Wednesday May 15th opening up for UK band ‘Pretty Vicious’ at 9:45pm.