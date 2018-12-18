“Five Minutes With” Psych Rock band Ocean Potion

Newly formed Toronto duo Ocean Potion present their first full-length LP. ‘Ocean Potion’ follows the band’s debut single ‘In The Grass’ which was released this past August. Rounding out the band with Dave Azzolini (Forces) and Jay McCarol (Brave Shores) they plan to tour as a quartet in 2019.
Ocean Potion is a collaboration between Mike O’Brien (Zeus) and Jason Haberman (Yukon Blonde). The two met while touring Canada with their respective bands Zeus and Yukon Blonde. They quickly bonded, beginning a bedroom recording project that took place in Toronto’s west end over the course of this past year. Initially there were no songs, just extended free form jams based around looping riffs. As these loops took shape, a creative process emerged – Jason would record a basic bed track, then send it over to Mike to add words and melodies. These tracks bounced back-and-forth between their bedroom studios throughout the summer of 2018. After both Mike and Jay felt they’d reached a collection of 10 songs that represented the best of what they’d created, Jason dove into the mixing process – sifting through the many layers of synths, woozy guitars and dreamy vocals to find the purest version of each song.
‘Ocean Potion’ is the result of a burgeoning friendship, so It’s no coincidence that it’s a persistent theme throughout the album – the music is a reflection of the good vibes that were happening while creating it. This is music for lazy days at home, for walks with headphones and for sunshine through the car window. Enjoy!
Name: Ocean Potion
Genre: Psych Rock
Founded: 2016
# of Albums: 1
Latest Release:
Self Titled LP
Latest Video:
Latest Single:
Light’s Out
Favourite Restaurant:
Cafe Polonez
Favourite band as a teenager:
The Beatles
Favourite band now:
The Beatles
Guilty Pleasure Song:
I don’t feel any guilt over liking any song.
Live Show Ritual:
4.2.0
Favourite local artist:
Wax Atlantic
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Terroni
Queen or College St?
College
Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
Highpark
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
both
Road or studio?
Studio
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Swiss Roti
Where can we follow you?
@oceanpotionband
Any shows or albums coming up?
We have a single due out early next year that’s a John Lennon cover. Will be performing live in March.