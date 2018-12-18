“Five Minutes With” Psych Rock band Ocean Potion

Newly formed Toronto duo Ocean Potion present their first full-length LP. ‘Ocean Potion’ follows the band’s debut single ‘In The Grass’ which was released this past August. Rounding out the band with Dave Azzolini (Forces) and Jay McCarol (Brave Shores) they plan to tour as a quartet in 2019.

Ocean Potion is a collaboration between Mike O’Brien (Zeus) and Jason Haberman (Yukon Blonde). The two met while touring Canada with their respective bands Zeus and Yukon Blonde. They quickly bonded, beginning a bedroom recording project that took place in Toronto’s west end over the course of this past year. Initially there were no songs, just extended free form jams based around looping riffs. As these loops took shape, a creative process emerged – Jason would record a basic bed track, then send it over to Mike to add words and melodies. These tracks bounced back-and-forth between their bedroom studios throughout the summer of 2018. After both Mike and Jay felt they’d reached a collection of 10 songs that represented the best of what they’d created, Jason dove into the mixing process – sifting through the many layers of synths, woozy guitars and dreamy vocals to find the purest version of each song.

‘Ocean Potion’ is the result of a burgeoning friendship, so It’s no coincidence that it’s a persistent theme throughout the album – the music is a reflection of the good vibes that were happening while creating it. This is music for lazy days at home, for walks with headphones and for sunshine through the car window. Enjoy!

Name: Ocean Potion

Genre: Psych Rock

Founded: 2016

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release:

Self Titled LP

Latest Video:

Latest Single:

Light’s Out

Favourite Restaurant:

Cafe Polonez

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Beatles

Favourite band now:

The Beatles

Guilty Pleasure Song:

I don’t feel any guilt over liking any song.

Live Show Ritual:

4.2.0

Favourite local artist:

Wax Atlantic

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Terroni

Queen or College St?

College

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Highpark

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

both

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Roti

Where can we follow you?

@oceanpotionband

Any shows or albums coming up?

We have a single due out early next year that’s a John Lennon cover. Will be performing live in March.