“Five Minutes With” Toronto 4-piece rock band LACKLUSTRE

LACKLUSTRE is a Toronto-based 4-piece rock band with a sound that dig up rocks, roots and buries the notion that true rock’n’roll is dead.
Name: LACKLUSTRE
Genre: ROCK
Founded: 2019
# of Albums: 1 EP and 1 BRAND NEW SINGLE
Latest Release: FADING SLOWLY (SINGLE)
Latest Single: FADING SLOWLY
Latest Video:
Favourite Restaurant:
FRAN’S
Favourite band as a teenager:
PANTERA/PIXIES
Favourite band now:
Matt Mays, City & Colour
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Alone by HEART
Live Show Ritual:
IT’s LOUD
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Sneaky Dees nachos for sure,
Queen or College St?
QUEEN
Favourite local artist:
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
High Park
EP or LP?
EP
Early bird or night owl?
EARLY BIRD
Road or studio?
STUDIO!
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
SWISS BABY!
Where can we follow you?
EVERYWHERE
Any shows or albums coming up?
LACKLUSTRE will play Oct 5th 2019 at Today / Tonight Bar located at 1704 Queen Street West in Toronto – A new Band playing a new bar. We also really want to promote the music video for our song called “Fading Slowly” as it is our first!