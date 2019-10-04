“Five Minutes With” Toronto 4-piece rock band LACKLUSTRE

LACKLUSTRE is a Toronto-based 4-piece rock band with a sound that dig up rocks, roots and buries the notion that true rock’n’roll is dead.

Name: LACKLUSTRE

Genre: ROCK

Founded: 2019

# of Albums: 1 EP and 1 BRAND NEW SINGLE

Latest Release: FADING SLOWLY (SINGLE)

Latest Single: FADING SLOWLY

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

FRAN’S

Favourite band as a teenager:

PANTERA/PIXIES

Favourite band now:

Matt Mays, City & Colour

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Alone by HEART

Live Show Ritual:

IT’s LOUD

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees nachos for sure,

Queen or College St?

QUEEN

Favourite local artist:

Joe Wang

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

EARLY BIRD

Road or studio?

STUDIO!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

SWISS BABY!

Where can we follow you?

EVERYWHERE

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Spotify

Any shows or albums coming up?

LACKLUSTRE will play Oct 5th 2019 at Today / Tonight Bar located at 1704 Queen Street West in Toronto – A new Band playing a new bar. We also really want to promote the music video for our song called “Fading Slowly” as it is our first!