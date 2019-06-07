“Five Minutes With” Toronto rock band Shallow Waves

It was in late 2017, Toronto’s Shallow Waves started to move away from its alternative/60s garage rock origins to refocus towards their current sonic identity. Taking a cue from known contemporary bands (Wand, Flying Colours, The Black Angels), as well as, Toronto’s local psychedelic scene, marked Shallow Waves’ transition into a heavier shoegaze influenced psychedelic direction. This change also provided a different shift in the band’s writing process, with all four members contributing, whereas previously, songs were predominantly written by founder Zaid Khan. Now in 2019, Shallow Waves are releasing a new single “Shapes” showcasing their new output, which will be part of their upcoming release , a follow up to their 2015 debut alternative garage rock album “Situations”.
Name: Shallow waves
Genre: Psychedelic Rock/ Shoegaze
Founded: 2016
# of Albums: 1 album
Latest Release: Shapes
Latest Single: Shapes
Latest Video: n/a
Favourite Toronto Restaurant?
Bar Isabel
Favourite band as a teenager?
Nine Inch Nails
Favourite band now?
Wand
Guilty Pleasure Song?
Ellie Goulding- Close To Me
Live Show Ritual?
Pretty much go over all my guitar solos and pray I get through them…
Favourite local artist?
Right now gotta be our buddies’ band Gloin
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Sneaky Dees…King Crown!
Queen or College St?
College St
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
Trinity Bellwoods, spent many late nights/ early mornings there
EP or LP?
LP, all the way
Early bird or night owl?
Night Owl without a doubt, I hate mornings.
Road or studio?
Studio, we pretty much live in there.
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti
