“Five Minutes With” Toronto rock band Shallow Waves

It was in late 2017, Toronto’s Shallow Waves started to move away from its alternative/60s garage rock origins to refocus towards their current sonic identity. Taking a cue from known contemporary bands (Wand, Flying Colours, The Black Angels), as well as, Toronto’s local psychedelic scene, marked Shallow Waves’ transition into a heavier shoegaze influenced psychedelic direction. This change also provided a different shift in the band’s writing process, with all four members contributing, whereas previously, songs were predominantly written by founder Zaid Khan. Now in 2019, Shallow Waves are releasing a new single “Shapes” showcasing their new output, which will be part of their upcoming release , a follow up to their 2015 debut alternative garage rock album “Situations”.

Name: Shallow waves

Genre: Psychedelic Rock/ Shoegaze

Founded: 2016

# of Albums: 1 album

Latest Release: Shapes

Latest Single: Shapes

Latest Video: n/a

Favourite Toronto Restaurant?

Bar Isabel

Favourite band as a teenager?

Nine Inch Nails

Favourite band now?

Wand

<a href="http://shallowwaves.bandcamp.com/track/shapes" class="external" rel="nofollow">Shapes by Shallow Waves</a>

Guilty Pleasure Song?

Ellie Goulding- Close To Me

Live Show Ritual?

Pretty much go over all my guitar solos and pray I get through them…

Favourite local artist?

Right now gotta be our buddies’ band Gloin

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees…King Crown!

Queen or College St?

College St

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods, spent many late nights/ early mornings there

EP or LP?

LP, all the way

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl without a doubt, I hate mornings.

Road or studio?

Studio, we pretty much live in there.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Instagram | Bandcamp