“Five Minutes With” Toronto Musician Marlon Chaplin

With the release of last summer’s debut full length ‘The Circle’, Toronto’s Marlon Chaplin has carved out a respectable place in an ever-evolving indie landscape. Garnering widespread critical acclaim and an always expanding fanbase, Marlon continues to grow and strengthen both as a performer and songwriter, showcasing a prolific output and unwavering drive.
Name: Marlon Chaplin
Genre: rock ‘n’ roll
Founded: 2016
# of Albums: 2
Latest Release: The Circle
Latest Single: A Single Drop
Latest Video: A Single Drop
Favourite Restaurant:
Rodney’s
Favourite band as a teenager:
The Who
Favourite band now:
Queens of the Stone Age
Guilty Pleasure Song:
No such thing as a guilty pleasure
Live Show Ritual:
Quiet calm before the storm
Favourite local artist:
Ada Dahli
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
pasta (though I’ve still yet to go to Terroni)
Queen or College St?
College
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
Riverdale
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
Night Owl
Road or studio?
Studio
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti
Where can we follow you?
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Any shows or albums coming up?
My new album ‘The Circle’ is available everywhere you listen to music! Look out for new summer dates to be announced soon at www.marlonchaplin.com.