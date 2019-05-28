“Five Minutes With” Toronto Musician Marlon Chaplin

With the release of last summer’s debut full length ‘The Circle’, Toronto’s Marlon Chaplin has carved out a respectable place in an ever-evolving indie landscape. Garnering widespread critical acclaim and an always expanding fanbase, Marlon continues to grow and strengthen both as a performer and songwriter, showcasing a prolific output and unwavering drive.

Name: Marlon Chaplin

Genre: rock ‘n’ roll

Founded: 2016

# of Albums: 2

Latest Release: The Circle

Latest Single: A Single Drop

Latest Video: A Single Drop

Favourite Restaurant:

Rodney’s

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Who

Favourite band now:

Queens of the Stone Age

Guilty Pleasure Song:

No such thing as a guilty pleasure

Live Show Ritual:

Quiet calm before the storm

Favourite local artist:

Ada Dahli

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

pasta (though I’ve still yet to go to Terroni)

Queen or College St?

College

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Riverdale

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Any shows or albums coming up?

My new album ‘The Circle’ is available everywhere you listen to music! Look out for new summer dates to be announced soon at www.marlonchaplin.com.