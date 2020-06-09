“Five Minutes With” Local Rock & Roll Artist Nelson Sobral

Nelson Sobral is a guitarist, singer-songwriter based out of Toronto. His music is a bluesy r&b country-rock cocktail. You can also find him every Monday night hosting (and backing up some of the finest up & coming & veteran singer-songwriters & musicians) at one of the best open mics in the city “Open Mic Mondays at The Painted Lady”.
Name: Nelson Sobral
Genre: Rock & Roll, Roots Rock, Americana
Founded: ive always been me
# of Albums: 1
Latest Release: n3lly
Latest Single: The Light
Latest Video:
Favourite local Restaurant:
North Of Brooklyn Pizza
Favourite band as a teenager:
The Beatles & The Stones
Favourite band now:
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Marcus King Band
Guilty Pleasure Song:
I have no no guilt over it but Backstreet Boys & Phil Collins hits
Live Show Ritual:
catch the opening act
Favourite local artist:
Mattie Leon
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
all of the above
Queen or College St?
Queen St in the 90’s / College St in the 2000’s
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
Trinity in the 80’s, High Park anytime
EP or LP?
Quality over quantity
Early bird or night owl?
depends if im playing/writing or not…the rules dont apply when the muse arrives
Road or studio?
both
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
roti
Where can we follow you?
My Website, Instagram Facebook and of course Spotify
Any shows or albums coming up?
my latest single “Yours & Mine” is out now!