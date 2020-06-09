“Five Minutes With” Local Rock & Roll Artist Nelson Sobral

Nelson Sobral is a guitarist, singer-songwriter based out of Toronto. His music is a bluesy r&b country-rock cocktail. You can also find him every Monday night hosting (and backing up some of the finest up & coming & veteran singer-songwriters & musicians) at one of the best open mics in the city “Open Mic Mondays at The Painted Lady”.

Name: Nelson Sobral

Genre: Rock & Roll, Roots Rock, Americana

Founded: ive always been me

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: n3lly

Latest Single: The Light

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

North Of Brooklyn Pizza

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Beatles & The Stones

Favourite band now:

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Marcus King Band

Guilty Pleasure Song:

I have no no guilt over it but Backstreet Boys & Phil Collins hits

Live Show Ritual:

catch the opening act

Favourite local artist:

Mattie Leon

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

all of the above

Queen or College St?

Queen St in the 90’s / College St in the 2000’s

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity in the 80’s, High Park anytime

EP or LP?

Quality over quantity

Early bird or night owl?

depends if im playing/writing or not…the rules dont apply when the muse arrives

Road or studio?

both

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

roti

Where can we follow you?

My Website, Instagram Facebook and of course Spotify

Any shows or albums coming up?

my latest single “Yours & Mine” is out now!