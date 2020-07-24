“Five Minutes With” Alt Folk and Americana Duo LAMBLION

LAMBLION, the Toronto husband-and-wife duo, has been honing their sound since 2019, an enigmatic mix of indie folk and Americana with indie rock undertones. Drawing from early lives spent in Portugal and Serbia, their music weaves divine lyrical abstraction into otherworldly harmony and melody, the extreme vocal highs and lows often transcending traditional male-female dynamics.

WAR marks their first official release on all digital platforms. Produced by Toronto-based Thomas McKay (Joydrop), the iconic anthem features a powerful gang vocal-driven chorus, complete with marching drums courtesy of renowned drummer Tony Rabalao.

On May 29th, LambLion released their single “Only The Brave,” produced by Nashville’s Marc Copely (Bono, The Edge, Willie Nelson, Roseanne Cash, Joe Walsh). The prophetic, swiftly-paced song about life, death and redemption was conceived in the course of one hour in Copely’s Nashville home studio just before the global quarantine. “Only The Brave” is an ode to strength and resilience in extraordinary times.

2020 will see the pair live streaming regularly from a cabin in the Canadian wilderness during quarantine while they care for their toddler twin boys, with pending shows across Canada and the U.S. later in the year.

Name: Oliver Pigott and Danka Pigott aka LambLion

Genre: Alt. Folk/Americana

Founded: 2019

# of Albums: none, yet!

Latest Release: N/A

Latest Single: Only the Brave

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Joso’s

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Beatles

Favourite band now:

The Killers

Guilty Pleasure Song:

You Shook Me by AC/DC

Live Show Ritual:

Making Out (after all we are husband and wife…how do you think we got twins!?)

Favourite local artist:

Dan Guiry (Max Phoenix)

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees nachos

Queen or College St?

College St.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park and Riverdale

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owls turned early birds due to twin boys 😉

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

On Instagram at handle lamblionmusic

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our new single ONLY THE BRAVE!

An uplifting ode to bravery, serendipitously written & recorded in Nashville, just before the COVID lockdown.

Just premiered our music video and will be releasing a mini-documentary this week as well that honours brave individuals.