“Five Minutes With” Americana Band Harrow Fair

One-part stomping songs that echo early country and rock ‘n roll, the other gritty ballads that sound sweet and haunted, Harrow Fair is a Canadian powerhouse of foot-thumping, soul-wrenching, transcendent Americana.

Name: HARROW FAIR

Genre: Americana

Founded: 2015

# of Albums: 2

Latest Release: “Sins We Made” release APRIL 17, 2020

Latest Single: “Seat At The Table”

Favourite local Restaurant:

Pho Then Thanh, (Andrew Penner), The Local Kitchen and Wine Bar (Miranda Mulholland)

Favourite band as a teenager:

Stevie Wonder (Andrew) , Natalie MacMaster (Miranda)

Favourite band now:

Tift Merritt (Miranda)

Guilty Pleasure Song:

no guilty pleasures here (Andrew), “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now”, Celine Dion, (Miranda)

Live Show Ritual:

a little stretch, a little vocal warm up, a lot of water (Andrew), glass of red wine (Miranda)

Favourite local artist:

Howie Shia (https://www.ppfhouse.com/) (Andrew), Kate Domina (Miranda)

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Terroni (Andrew) Funghi Assoluti at Terroni (Miranda)

Queen or College St?

Queen St. (Andrew) Queen St. (Miranda)

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park (Andrew) High Park (Miranda)

EP or LP?

If it feels right, it doesn’t matter much to me (Andrew) LP – less getting up and down (Miranda)

Early bird or night owl?

Early Bird (Andrew) Early bird (Miranda)

Road or studio?

Two different animals and I need both of them (Andrew) Road (Miranda)

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Mother India in Parkdale. And Bacchus (R.I.P) (Andrew) ROTI! Mother India. Swoon. (Miranda)

Where can we follow you?

Our website | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify