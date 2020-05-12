“Five Minutes With” Country Singer and Songwriter Kelsi Mayne

One of three finalists in SiriusXM’s nation-wide “Top of the Country” contest, Kelsi Mayne is bracing for her biggest year yet. Her latest single, “As I Go” hit the airwaves Jan. 31, and with the teaser generating 1.2 million TikTok views in 24 hours. Kelsi’s previous single,”Takin’ U Home” captured the attention of national audiences on Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour, and the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame ceremony on CTV. The song was also used to promote Humane Society adoption programs – a cause close Kelsi’s heart.

Name: Kelsi Mayne

Genre: Country

Founded: 2017

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: As I Go (2020)

Latest Single: As I Go

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Cherry St. BBQ 100%

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Beatles

Favourite band now:

The Beatles lol

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Like I Love You- Justin Timberlake

Live Show Ritual:

Shots & Squats

Favourite local artist:

Kelly Prescott

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees is the bisneeeze!

Queen or College St?

College St (so many hidden treasures!)

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Kew Gardens– if you include the beach for volleyball 😉

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl 100%

Road or studio?

Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

IG| FB| Twitter| YouTube | iTunes| Spotify #MayneTrain and my website.

Any shows or albums coming up?

My debut album is called “As I Go”. It’s an eleven-track record that took about three years to make and was sponsored by FACTOR Canada! The music video for the title track is currently getting noticed. A glimpse of it already went viral on TikTok (2.6 M views) which is insane to me!