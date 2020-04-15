Got some inspiring words? Mirvish Productions wants to make you famous

Some of us are looking for love and light through these murky times of COVID-19. Heck, I’m sifting through lyrics and even Winnie-the-Pooh quotes these days for something…anything to give me just the right amount of positivity to keep calm and carry on. Now, the wonderfully creative team at Mirvish Productions must have been thinking the same way as they’ve just announced a great contest to keep us all motivated.

This is the chance for Torontonians to get their names in lights on the marquees of two premiere theatre venues! Mirvish Productions is asking the public to create new slogans that are inspirational and instructional. The best new slogans will be added to the Mirvish social media platforms, website and on the digital marquees of the Princess of Wales Theatre and the Ed Mirvish Theatre.

In addition, they will also publish the name of the author, who will also receive a $100 Mirvish Gift Card, which can be used to purchase tickets or subscriptions to future seasons, once COVID-19 has passed and when it’s deemed safe to return.

Two winners will be selected every Monday in April. Remember to keep it short. Bonus points for slogans that include a theatrical reference or connections. Some examples are up on the Mirvish site (you can probably do better).

To submit your slogan go to https://www.mirvish.com/news/your-name-will-go-up-in-lights