“Five Minutes With” Canadian Indie-Pop/Rock artist, Bex

Canadian Indie-Pop/Rock artist Bex is an incredibly powerful lyricist who uses her vulnerable songwriting as a form of therapy – for both herself and her listeners. Combining her emotive and relatable messages with Pop/Punk melodies and minor electronic elements, the rising artist has drawn comparisons between her and the megastars of the early 2000s pop-rock and pop-punk scene.

She has already played several acoustic shows at popular venues across Toronto including Free Times Café, C’est What and the Painted Lady, and has made her mark by performing at several of Toronto’s most celebrated music events, such as Canadian Music Week, the Queen West Art Crawl, and the RAW Artist Festival.

Bex’s songwriting skills earned herself a highly coveted placement on Sirius XM’s ‘The Verge’ and a spot at a Top 10 Finalist in the Toronto Deputy Mayors Online Talent Search. She fosters her special relationship with her fans by connecting with them virtually, performing her songs via Livestream, and was voted in by her dedicated fans to perform at Session’s Live Idol Showcase. She currently streams weekly on the Volume platform.

Bex’s latest album “Startrails” is mostly the result of a self-directed challenge to write one song every day throughout the month of April 2020. After refining and performing the songs for fans through live music streaming platforms, Bex teamed up with producer James McLeod to produce the album, Luciana Santaguida for extra vocal production and Shaan Thiara to master the album, all in in the city of Toronto. The relatable lyrics and updated version of the late 90’s Pop/Rock sound, have set “Startrails” apart and will be sure to delight her current and soon-to-be fans, alike.

Name:

BEX

Genre:

Indie Pop-Rock

Founded:

2019

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

Startrails

Latest Single:

Feelings

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Either Michelle Branch or Avril Lavigne

Favourite musician now:

Lights

Guilty pleasure song:

I love playing an acoustic cover of Justine Bieber’s “Baby,” but tends to have a love or hate response! Haha

Live show ritual:

Before show deep breaths and hugs

Favourite local musician:

Lots of love and admiration for the musicians involved in the latest album – Luciana Santaguida, James McLeod and Shaan Thiara.

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

I haven’t really experienced a big road tour yet, so for now Studio!

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’m currently streaming live shows weekly on the Volume platform but in the middle of planning a potential live tour for the summer of 2022 for the “Startrails” album.

Where can we follow you?

Official Website | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

The Only Cafe

Favourite street in your city:

The Danforth for its east side charm and year’s of me serving its community some of the best coffee on this side of the city (from The Only Cafe)

Favourite park in your city:

Bluffers Park is stunning all year round

Favourite music venue in your city:

The Supermarket

Favourite music store in your city:

Press Vinyl Cafe on the Danforth