Golddust the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Golddust is excited to find his forever family! This handsome fellow came to us as a stray, but even on the streets, he was grateful and chatty to the person who rescued him. He is a wonderful communicator who will let you know with his meows and chirps when he wants attention and will wander off for a snooze when he has had his fill. Golddust enjoys petting, but would prefer you only pet him on the head and face, please! He is a very food-motivated boy and has shown his skill in being a model for our trick training classes.

Golddust

Age: 8 Years 2 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.