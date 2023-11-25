Naala the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet Naala, a stunning young adult cat with a beautiful white, grey, and brown tabby coat. Despite her initial shyness in the shelter, Naala reveals her true charm in a quiet room. She’s a bit fearful at first, often found hiding under a cosy towel. However, once approached with gentleness, Naala blossoms, showing a love for chin scratches and cheek rubs. The way to her heart is through treats, especially when paired with affectionate pets. Loud noises may startle her, but in a calm environment, Naala transforms into an affectionate and endearing companion. She may prefer to be the only pet. This lovely girl is seeking a patient and understanding forever home where she can continue to build trust and share her sweet nature.

Naala

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 4 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown / Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.