Cola the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Cola is sweeter than the drink, who will only increase love and affection in your life. Cola is an out-and-out people’s cat. When we got her, it was hard to know this, as she came to us in really bad shape, quite withdrawn. But with a good shave to get rid of all the mats and a remarkable dental surgery, Cola is on the road to a rocking second chapter of her life. She was a bit withdrawn in the shelter but once in a foster home, she blossomed beyond our imagination. Cola follows the foster parent around the house and is a perfect lap cat. She has the loudest purr ever and is very communicative, and prefers to be the centre of attention. Cola wants to be near humans a lot and she would gel greatly with multiple family members /roommates in the home as long as they are ready to provide a lap. We cannot wait to see how Cola transforms into a fluffball, once all her fur grows back!

Cola

Age: 12 Years 4 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

