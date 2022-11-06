Spicy Rice Cakes (Tteok-Bokki) from Pusateri’s Fine Foods

Pusateri’s Fine Foods shared with us this delicious South Korean Spicy Rice Cakes (Tteok-Bokki) recipe. Trying foods from around the world can be exciting, and of course, a tasty experience, as introducing new flavours to your palette can lead to discovering a favourite dish. Using staples of South Korean cuisine like kimchi, a sweet, sour and spicy condiment made of fermented cabbage with garlic, ginger, and fish sauce and Gochugaru and Gochujang, forms of Korean spice, expect bold, tasty flavours in every dish.

Spicy Rice Cakes (Tteok-Bokki)

Ingredients:

– 350 g Korean rice cakes (12 ounces), separated

– 2 cups Korean soup stock (or dashi)

– 60 g onion, thinly sliced

Tteok-Bokki Sauce (mix these in a bowl)

– 3 Tbsp gochujang (Korean chilli paste)

– 1 1/2 Tbsp maple syrup

– 1 Tbsp soy sauce

– 1 tsp minced garlic

– 1 tsp gochugaru (Korean chilli flakes)

Garnish

– 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

– 1 tsp sesame oil

– 1 stalk green onion, finely chopped

Directions:

1) Unless your rice cakes are soft already, soak them in warm water for 10 mins.

2) Boil the soup stock in a shallow pot over medium-high heat and dissolve the tteokbokki sauce by stirring it with a spatula. Once the seasoned stock is boiling, add the rice cakes, and onion. Boil them further 3 to 5 mins until the rice cakes are fully cooked. Then, to thicken the sauce and deepen the flavour, simmer it over low heat for a further 2 to 4 mins.

3) Add the sesame oil, sesame seeds, and green onion then quickly stir. Serve warm. You can also garnish with some julienne nori (aka seaweed)