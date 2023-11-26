Recipe for Mini Taco Bowls from Summer Fresh

The holiday season is a time for celebration. Summer Fresh® Salads Inc. is delighted to announce the launch of APPYs 2023, a culinary recipe booklet designed to enhance your festive gatherings with simple and easy recipes.

Indulge in the fiesta of flavours with these delightful Mini Taco Bowls, featuring a crunchy wonton shell filled with seasoned ground chicken infused with Summer Fresh Queso Dip.

Mini Taco Bowls

Servings: 20

Cook Time: 12-14 min

Prep Time: 15 min

Ingredients:

• 227g Summer Fresh Queso Dip

• 227g Summer Fresh Bruschetta

• 227g Summer Fresh Avocado Hummus

• 1 lb ground chicken

• wonton wrappers

• 2 tbsp taco seasoning

• red onion, finely chopped

• jalapeno, finely chopped (optional)

• cheese, shredded

Directions:

1. Preheat over to 350˚F. Lightly butter one side of the wonton shell with butter. Placed butter side down into muffin pan and bake for 8-10 minutes or until wontons are light golden brown.

2. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add ground chicken, using a wooden spoon to break up the meat. Add taco seasoning. Remove from heat add Summer Fresh Queso Dip and mix thoroughly with chicken mixture.

3. Spoon taco meat into taco bowls and top with Summer Fresh Bruschetta, a small dollop of Summer Fresh Avocado Hummus, red onions, and jalapenos.