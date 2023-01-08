Mary Berg, the winner of the third season of MasterChef Canada, shared with us this delicious Pumpkin Coffee Cake with PC Dark Roast West Coast Ground Coffee Streusel recipe to enjoy with your family and friends.

Pumpkin Coffee Cake with PC Dark Roast West Coast Ground Coffee Streusel

Makes 1 loaf or 12 muffins

Ingredients:

For the streusel

1⁄2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup PC All Purpose Unbleached Flour

2 teaspoons PC Dark Roast West Coast Ground Coffee

1⁄4 teaspoon PC Ground Nutmeg

1⁄4 teaspoon PC Ground Ginger

1/8 teaspoon PC Ground Cloves

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 cup chopped pecans, optional

4 tablespoons melted butter

For the cake

1⁄2 cup + 2 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons PC Dark Roast West Coast Ground Coffee

3⁄4 cup brown sugar

1⁄2 cup unsalted butter, melted

2 large PC Free Run Brown Eggs

1 cup pure pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon PC Pure Vanilla Extract

1 3⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

3⁄4 teaspoon baking powder

3⁄4 teaspoon baking soda

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon PC Ground Ginger

1⁄4 teaspoon PC Ground Nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon PC Ground Cloves

For the glaze, optional

1⁄2 cup cream cheese, room temperature

1⁄4 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup icing sugar

1–2 tablespoons milk, optional

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350oF and lightly grease a standard loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray. Alternatively, line a standard 12-cup muffin tin with muffin liners.

2. For the streusel, combine the brown sugar, flour, PC Dark Roast West Coast Ground Coffee grounds, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, salt, and pecans in a small bowl. Add in the melted butter and stir into a crumbly mixture. Set aside.

3. For the cake, heat the milk in the microwave or over low heat until very hot. Add the PC Dark Roast West Coast Ground Coffee grounds to a pour-over basket and pour over the hot milk. Set aside to drip and allow to cool slightly.

4. Meanwhile, beat together the brown sugar, melted butter, eggs, pumpkin puree, and vanilla. Stir in the coffee-infused milk and set aside.

5. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Add the dry ingredients into the wet and stir just until combined.

6. Transfer half of the batter into the prepared pan. If using a loaf pan, spread into an even layer then scatter with half of the streusel. If using a muffin tin, simply drop spoonfuls into the lined wells and gently tap the pan on the counter to settle the batter before scattering about 2 teaspoons of the streusel onto each. No matter the pan you are using, top with the remaining batter and scatter over the remaining streusel.

7. Bake the loaf for 45 to 50 minutes or muffin for 22 to 25 minutes or until risen and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Allow to cool completely.

8. Meanwhile, make the glaze by beating together the cream cheese and butter until smooth. Beat in the vanilla and icing sugar, followed by 1 to 2 tablespoons of milk for a thinner glaze.

9. Pour or drizzle over the loaf or muffins and serve.

10. Store covered at room temperature for up to 6 hours or in the fridge for up to 3 days.