Sal the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Sal lived with his family all his life before being brought into the shelter, so the change was a sudden and difficult one to get used to. In-shelter, Sal was quite nervous–he was never used to such a loud environment, so a gentle approach was necessary in letting him know this was a safe space for him to be in! Since being in a foster home, Sal’s really let his personality show and come out of his shell.

Since he grew up with other cats, Sal is a great potential candidate if you’re looking for another furry friend. But, he’ll also do just fine as a solo cat–catnip’s his favourite, and he’ll warm up to you in no time if you offer him some!

Sal

Age: 12 Years 6 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.