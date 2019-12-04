“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Creative Shirin Ariff

Shirin Ariff was born in Kolkata, India. She grew up studying in a catholic school and has two Bachelor’s Degrees in English and Education. Shirin came to Canada in 2005, as a spousal immigrant from India. She was a divorced woman with a young daughter and had remarried an Indo-Canadian man. Shirin had to wait for her Ontario College of Teachers Licence to resume her teaching career in Toronto. She got her licence but to ever get back to classroom teaching-that never happened. She ended up supporting her ex-husband’s business until after eight years, she realised it was time to quit a job that didn’t pay her. Not only did she quit the job, and was diagnosed with a cancer that had metastasized, she mustered the courage to quit her marriage that was dysfunctional and abusive. She has been cancer free for five year and emancipated from her slave-like existence in her marriage.

Shirin Ariff took charge of her life. After her second divorce, Shirin is unstoppable! She continues to move forward as a dedicated single mother to her four children. She loves being a full time mom and takes some time off every day to stand as a change maker, impact creator and difference maker. Despite her hands being full of responsibilities as a mother of young children, Shirin is an inspirational speaker, an award-winning and three times #1 International best-selling author on Amazon and a certified women’s empowerment coach. Through her Be Your Own North Star program, she works with women, particularly immigrant women, who are experiencing abuse in their homes.

Shirin Ariff empowers abused women to learn to use their own inner knowing and become their own guiding force. Shirin is a star in overcoming adversity and in taking on bold leadership in self- transformation. To her family and friends, she is very humble and unassuming. Shirin is an inspiration. She is powerful in a gentle way. She nourishes people with her loving disposition. Her nurturing and kind nature shows up untainted in the poetry she writes. Shirin has a smile that can light up the gloomiest day.

What ‘hood are you in?

I live in Parkdale, Toronto.

What do you do?

I am a full time mom of four kids, an inspirational speaker, a writer and a certified Women’s empowerment coach.

Presently I am also curating the Toronto West chapter of Spoken Lives – a women’s speaker series held once a month.

What are you currently working on?

As a Founding member of Immigrant Women in Business, I represent India. I am currently working with a team of powerful and enterprising women and creating a platform to empower South Asian women in Canada. We are working on launching an Immigrant Women in Business Chapter in Brampton where I will be offering the Be Your Own North Star program.

Where can we find your work?

Comprehensive details about my work are available on my website: www.shirinariff.com.

All my books are available on Amazon.