“Five Minutes With” Toronto synthpop band Silver Pools

Silver Pools is psychedelic synthpop band from Toronto, Canada. Founded by Juno nominated musician and producer Todd Macdonald (The Winks, The Strombo Show) who has also performed on productions by The New Pornographers, Main Source and Man Meets Bear. Joining Todd on stage and in the studio is visual artist Miranda Crabtree on vocals and keyboards and video director Adrienne Mclaren on bass.

Name: Silver Pools

Genre: Psychedelic Synthpop

Founded: 2015

# of Albums: One and some singles with a new album on the way.

Latest Release: Bleach Cloud (Lay Down in the Road) / Farmhouse – 10″ Vinyl on Subtle Blend

Latest Single: “A Kiss for the Swimmer”

Latest Video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Favourite Restaurant:

Todd: Saigon Lotus

Miranda: African Palace

Adrienne: Mitzi’s Cafe

Favourite band as a teenager:

Todd: A Tie: The Cure & Sonic Youth

Miranda: Garbage

Adrienne: Billy Talent

Favourite band now:

Todd: Sly & the Family Stone

Miranda: Ichiko Aoba

Adrienne: Luge

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Todd: Mellow Yellow by Donovan

Miranda: Love is Blue by Claudine Longet

Adrienne: If You Could Read My Mind – Gordon Lightfoot

Live Show Ritual:

Todd: Tippy toe stretch.

Miranda: Passing my 35mm point and shoot to someone in the audience to photograph the show.

Adrienne: Noticing that my facial expression is probably morose and attempt a relaxed smile.

Favourite local artist:

Todd: Bernice

Miranda: Hush Pup

Adrienne: Charlotte Cornfield

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Todd: Salad please

Miranda: Pasta, yum

Adrienne: Pasta

Queen or College St?

Todd: Queen St

Miranda: Queen

Adrienne: Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Todd: High Park

Miranda: High Park

Adrienne: Dufferin Grove

EP or LP?

Todd: LP yet no longer than a single vinyl record.

Early bird or night owl?

Todd: Night owl

Miranda: Night owl

Adrienne: Neither

Road or studio?

Todd: Live Album

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Todd: Roti

Miranda: Roti

Adrienne: Roti

Where can we follow you?

We post the most stuff to Instagram but Facebook is good too.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Friday October 4th at the Burdock Music Hall with Repair (live ambient set) and Bazarian.

https://www.facebook.com/events/432302744044321/