“Five Minutes With” Toronto synthpop band Silver Pools

Silver Pools is psychedelic synthpop band from Toronto, Canada. Founded by Juno nominated musician and producer Todd Macdonald (The Winks, The Strombo Show) who has also performed on productions by The New Pornographers, Main Source and Man Meets Bear. Joining Todd on stage and in the studio is visual artist Miranda Crabtree on vocals and keyboards and video director Adrienne Mclaren on bass.
Name: Silver Pools
Genre: Psychedelic Synthpop
Founded: 2015
# of Albums: One and some singles with a new album on the way.
Latest Release: Bleach Cloud (Lay Down in the Road) / Farmhouse – 10″ Vinyl on Subtle Blend
Latest Single: “A Kiss for the Swimmer”
Latest Video:
Favourite Restaurant:
Todd: Saigon Lotus
Miranda: African Palace
Adrienne: Mitzi’s Cafe
Favourite band as a teenager:
Todd: A Tie: The Cure & Sonic Youth
Miranda: Garbage
Adrienne: Billy Talent
Favourite band now:
Todd: Sly & the Family Stone
Miranda: Ichiko Aoba
Adrienne: Luge
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Todd: Mellow Yellow by Donovan
Miranda: Love is Blue by Claudine Longet
Adrienne: If You Could Read My Mind – Gordon Lightfoot
Live Show Ritual:
Todd: Tippy toe stretch.
Miranda: Passing my 35mm point and shoot to someone in the audience to photograph the show.
Adrienne: Noticing that my facial expression is probably morose and attempt a relaxed smile.
Favourite local artist:
Todd: Bernice
Miranda: Hush Pup
Adrienne: Charlotte Cornfield
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Todd: Salad please
Miranda: Pasta, yum
Adrienne: Pasta
Queen or College St?
Todd: Queen St
Miranda: Queen
Adrienne: Queen
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
Todd: High Park
Miranda: High Park
Adrienne: Dufferin Grove
EP or LP?
Todd: LP yet no longer than a single vinyl record.
Early bird or night owl?
Todd: Night owl
Miranda: Night owl
Adrienne: Neither
Road or studio?
Todd: Live Album
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Todd: Roti
Miranda: Roti
Adrienne: Roti
Where can we follow you?
We post the most stuff to Instagram but Facebook is good too.
Any shows or albums coming up?
Friday October 4th at the Burdock Music Hall with Repair (live ambient set) and Bazarian.
https://www.facebook.com/events/432302744044321/