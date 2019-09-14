Leona the cat needs a new place to live in the Toronto area

If you’re up for a challenge and know yourself to be patient and sensitive to feline body language and boundaries, Leona’s your next cat! It won’t be easy though because once you see her, you’ll just want to play kissy-face.

Leona is a shy, independent senior gal. She’s a low maintenance beauty who’s not up for caresses, cuddles, or coddling. She is feline, hear her meow! She can do it all and she can do it all by herself, or so she’d like to believe.

Leona would like a home where her people will give her time and space to relax and absorb her new environment before they engage her in play. Nothing comes easy with this gal but once you’ve won her heart it will have all been worth it.

Leona

Age: 8 years 4 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

