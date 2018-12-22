“A Day in the Life” with Toronto artist Chris Perez

Chris Perez is an abstract artist who works out of Toronto. The work he creates combines ideas of cultural identity and abstracted gesture movements. His interaction between self and artwork is expressed through the experience of the happening, being in the moment. Chris’ primary source of inspiration to his studio practice is from the flora decorations found on mundane appliances primarily the rice cooker. As a mural painter, Chris combines his gesture movements into abstract experiences that translates using the medium of spray paint. He likes to use uncomfortable situations and the unknowing to create abstracted momentary reactions to his murals and paintings.

What Hood are you in?

Annex, Scarborough

What do you do?

I paint full time in studio and murals, I also sometimes like painting interiors of homes and commercial spaces.

What are you currently working on?

I am working on a series of paintings for SCOPE Miami which is part of Art Basel this coming December

Where can we find your work?

You can find my work on the streets of Toronto, Winnipeg, Vancouver, St. Johns, Miami, and soon to be Europe. Other works can be found on my website www.chrisperez.ca or my instagram @chrispperez

Life on the Line, a public art project will be exhibited on the Toronto TTC Subway this Winter. 100 posters will be on display from November 19th – January 6th, and all artwork will be available for sale on the TTC Shop website where 80% of all sales will be donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association Toronto’s Holiday Gift Program.