Chef Trevor’s Scotch Eggs with Food Banks & Egg Farmers of Canada

Egg Farmers of Canada, has partnered with Food Banks Canada on a pretty special campaign centered around giving back this holiday season. The campaign is called #RecipesThatGive, which is a social media movement centered around sharing holiday recipes and generating awareness of hunger in Canada.

The organizations have assembled notable chefs and culinary influencers across the country, including Chef Lynn Crawford, Chef Craig Flinn and Chef Trevor Bird who have all created holiday recipes for the occasion, which we’d love to share with you to spread the news! Emerging chefs all over Canada,including local Toronto chefs such as Emma Beqaj and Ariel Waks are also part of the movement – all to inspire giving back this holiday season.

More than 860,000 Canadians turn to food banks each month, with children and youth accounting for one-third of the total number, and we can make a difference by raising awareness and supporting this initiative.

Chef Trevor’s Scotch Eggs

Scotch Eggs are such a wonderfully satisfying meal, and are a big hit at gatherings. Chickpeas, mushrooms and panko breadcrumbs are combined to create a new twist on this culinary classic. They’ll kick any holiday spread up a notch.

Serves: 6

Prep Time: 30 mins

Cook Time: 10 mins

Ingredients

Scotch Eggs

8 large eggs

⅓ lb (150 g) button or cremini mushrooms

1 ½ cups (375 ml) canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 ¼ cups (315 ml) panko breadcrumbs

1 tbsp (15 ml) curry powder

1 tsp (5 ml) salt

For deep frying neutral oil (canola, peanut, etc..)

Curry Mayo

½ cup (125 ml) mayonnaise

½ tbsp (8 ml) white wine vinegar

½ tbsp (8 ml) lime juice

½ tsp (3 ml) curry powder

¼ tsp (2 ml) salt

Pickled Onion Salad

¼ cup (50 ml) rice wine vinegar

¼ cup (50 ml) sugar

1 tsp (5 ml) salt

1 large red onion, sliced thinly

3 cups (750 ml) loosely packed pea shoots or salad greens

1 cup (250 ml) coriander leaves

Instructions

Scotch Eggs:

Step 1 – Boil 6 of the eggs in their shells for 5 ½ minutes. Place in cold running water until cold then gently peel. Set aside.

Step 2 – In a food processor pulse the mushrooms until roughly chopped. Add the chickpeas and pulse until finely chopped. Add the breadcrumbs, curry powder, salt, and remaining 2 eggs. Process until well combined.

Step 3 – Divide the chickpea mixture into 6 equal portions. Wet your hands lightly then press out a portion of the mixture in your palm until about ½” thick. Place an egg in the middle and wrap with the mixture. Roll gently in your hands, pinching to seal any cracks. If the mix becomes sticky lightly moisten your hands again. Repeat with remaining mix and eggs. Set aside while you prepare the mayo and salad.

Step 4 – In a deep saucepan or dutch oven heat oil to 350°F (180°C) and deep fry the eggs for 5 minutes until golden. Serve each egg on a bed of the Pickled Onion Salad with a good dollop of Curry Mayo.

Curry Mayo:

Step 1- In a small bowl mix all ingredients. Refrigerate covered up to 2 days.

Pickled Onion Salad:

Step 1- In a small saucepan bring the vinegar, sugar and salt to a simmer. Place the onions in a glass or non-reactive bowl and pour the hot vinegar over them. Mix well and cover, allowing to cool 2 hrs or ideally overnight.

Step 2 – When ready to serve combine the onions and any juices with the peas shoots and coriander. Toss and use immediately.

Tips:

Prepare the eggs and mayo up to 4 hrs ahead of time and keep covered in the fridge then deep fry when ready to serve. You can make the pickled onions up to 1 month in advance and keep in the fridge, the recipe is easily doubled and they’re delicious with cold meats or in sandwiches.