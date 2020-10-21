“A Day in the Life” with Toronto creative – Canoopsy

Isaac Mosna successfully juggles a tech YouTube channel, hefty OCAD course-load, strong friendships and even the occasional fan encounter (something he will never quite get used to). Infectiously passionate and genuine to the core, Isaac shapes each day as much as each day shapes him—never forgetting to have fun while he’s at it.

To put it simply though, Isaac is someone who cares. He cares about the way something looks, from his condo decor to his trademark hair; He cares about how things feel, whether he’s checking in on his pals or enjoying the vibes in a newly discovered café; He cares about the details, evident in his colourful video thumbnails or a delicious meal on @plantbasedisaac.

Even more remarkable, Isaac is someone who makes other people care.

In a landscape like tech, which is so focused on the future that it hardly stays still, Isaac has managed to maintain a true north—a set of values that are crucial to who he is and why we—Isaac’s friends—cherish him dearly. I think I speak for everyone, including his subscribers when I say Isaac is certainly not just a tech YouTuber.

Those are a few words on my friend Isaac.

-written by Isaac’s close friend Noah

What ‘hood are you in?

East side! Corktown. I’ve lived in a small town for most of my life and when I finally was able to move to Toronto, it was a dream come true. I spend a lot of time in Midtown as well as Toronto’s west side, but right now I’m loving life in the east end. Lots of great places to run and bike, excellent coffee shops, great vibes, and awesome people!

What do you do?

I’m a tech/lifestyle YouTuber, influencer, artist, and student! Always busy, always making things. I started my YouTube channel in 2007 and since then it’s been a constant process of working and learning.

What are you currently working on?

Working on reviews & content of some of the hottest new tech devices being launched (while also trying to pass my courses for university)!

Where can we find your work?

I’m Canoopsy everywhere.

YouTube | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | TikTok