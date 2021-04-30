Where to order Mother’s Day Brunch in Toronto

One of my most favourite gifts as a mom is to have a nice meal and preferably one I don’t have to prep or clean up. That’s ideal. Just make it yummy. And once again, we won’t have to stress about scoring a table anywhere for brunch this Mother’s Day and that’s okay. Take out is still available! For my mom, we’ll drop off a meal for sure. For me? Well, let’s see what my family comes up with! Here are a few places that are getting ready to celebrate mom!

Cafe Boulud (Four Seasons Hotel Toronto): enjoy a three-course Mother’s Day Brunch ($60 per person) from the comfort of your own home. Starting with a seasonal asparagus salad topped with soft fried egg, pickled mustard seed, toasted almond Jason and sorrel emulsion. Then enjoy a foie gras French toast made form brioche bread and topped with baby beetroot, pistachio, pickled berries and mascarpone. To finish, savour a Fleur de Vanilla dessert made with strawberry-yuzu compote, yuzu curd and vanilla mouse. Also available is their popular Afternoon Tea — for Mother’s Day check their site for an exclusive partnership with Dean Davidson, award-winning Canadian jewellery designer.

West Side Beef: show mom some local love with this epic at-home brunch box ($160). This kit includes locally sourced West Side Beef breakfast proteins (bacon, sausage and eggs) and a variety of sweet delights made with love by some amazing small businesses throughout the GTA. Some of the partners include The Packing House (eggs from small flocks of heritage breed chickens in southwestern Ontario), Grainstorm’s Ancient Grain Organic pancake mix made by Mennonite Howick Community Farmers), Howick Community Farmers Maple Syrup (organic), Black Bean Miso Chocolate Chip bake-at-home cookies made by Chef Chris Locke of Marben Restaurant, Cinnamon bun dough from Miss macaroon Baking Co., coffee beans from Vintage Coffee Roasters of Hamilton, Bean-to-bar Chocolate Bars form Pearl Street Chocolate Company. Preorder for delivery.

TOCA Restaurant: if you’re looking for a dinner option, the Ritz-Carlton Toronto restaurant is offering a full five-course decadent meal to enjoy right at home. Included in the special Mother’s Day offerings mis warmed housemate Ciabatta Rolls, Sweet Pea & Leek Soup and a Spring Garden Salad to start. Then, enjoy their Salmon Parfait with Olive Oil Crostini followed by their delicious main dish of Braised Beef Short Ribs and Spinach and Morel Cannelloni. Finish off on a sweet note with a decadent Strawberry & Rhubarb Tart.

Marben Restaurant: brunch kit for two ($74) makes a yummy and easy meal. Included on the menu are Shoyu Pancakes ,Blueberry & Anise Hyssop compote, caramelized whey maple butter, Amazake Brioche, Free-run eggs, fancy baked beans, whisky marmalade, and choice of Berkshire Belly Bacon and Free Run Pork Breakfast Sausage OR Vegetarian Parsnip Bacon & Beet Miso Polenta Sausage. Heating instructions included. Additional portions ($37 each). Dinner meal option also available.

Oliver & Bonacini: nothing like a warm waffle breakfast with fresh blueberries! The Pecan & Blueberry Waffle Mother’s Day Brunch kit comes with enough to create a lovely brunch ($25 serves 2 to 4 people). Add on a cocktail kit or a bottle of Prosecco and freshly pressed orange juice for a sparkling start to mom’s day! Other brunch offerings include Maison Selby’s Quiche Lorraine, Shakshuka and a Brisket Hash kit. You may want to add on an order of fresh baked cookies too! Options available through O&B Grocery.

Drake Commissary & The Drake Hotel: several meal options available (for 2 people listed) but our mouths watered at the Drake’s Waffles & Fried Chicken ($32 with habanero-spiced County maple syrup, chive crème fraîche, black pepper + cherry compote. Available for preorder and pick up at the Sterling Road location. Also more offerings available at the Hotel location. Comes with reheating instructions. Add on the Mother’s Day Spritz Kit for an additional $49. See more details for Drake Hotel pickup details on their site.

JaBistro’s Mother’s Day Platter: mom is a sushi-lover? Then treat her JaBistro’s Mother’s Day Omakase platter that includes 9 pieces of premium nigiri, 8 pieces of aburi sushi, 6 pieces of blue fin tuna roll, 6 pieces cucumber roll, 36 pieces of sashimi including lobster ($250). The platter serves 3 to 4 people available for pre-order and pick up at the restaurant’s location at 222 Richmond Street West.

Patois Mother’s Day Care Package: These ready to heat and serve complete meals are made with so much love and creativity. Always exciting and full of flavour and excitement. On this year’s Mother’s Day menu are Scallop & Bacon Liu Mai, Crab & Ikura Cobb Salada, Beef Short Rib Oxtail Gravy Yakisoba, XO Sauce Smashed Cucumber Salad, and a special Mother’s Day Funnel Cake. Available for preorder. See site for pick up and delivery tour options.

FARE by the Food Dudes: go all out with The Mother’s Day Bad Ass Brunch Box, a lavish spread including french toast sticks, hot smoked trout, spring frittata, fresh butter croissants, strawberry tarts, peach Bellinis and edible flowers ($240). Available for preorder and can be delivered Mother’s Day weekend.

Hong Shing: The iconic Chinatown restaurant celebrates with a special Mother’s Day 5-course menu for two that includes cocktails and dessert ($100). The dishes are inspired by the restaurant’s roots in Hong Kong Cantonese “Typhoon Shelter” style cuisine that was first introduced in fisherman boats in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay during the 1950s. In order to survive during the typhoon seasons, the government helped build shelters that allowed some boats to transform into restaurants, thus establishing their own distinct community, culture and cuisine. This is a strong, flavourful style of cooking made by combining fresh seafood with locally sourced ingredients such as garlic, chilies, scallions and black beans, which strikes the perfect balance of aromatic, spicy, sweetness and savouriness. On the special menu is Typhoon Style Lobster (spicy), Garlic Beef Tenderloin, Mushroom Fried Rice, Vegetable Medley, and Strawberry Shortcake (created by VW Kitchen). Preorders start April 30.

NEO Coffee Bar: if you just need a sweet treat then indulge in this classic strawberry shortcake layered with fresh strawberries and whipped cream, topped with beautiful edible flowers and fresh berries ($44.95). Only 60 cakes will be made. Preorders needed and will be available for pick up over the Mother’s Day weekend.

Mother’s Day Meal & Gift Set from Local Asian Small Businesses: gift mom this delicious gift set while supporting local Asian owned and female operated small businesses. Three options and price points available. Example is this for 2 to 3 people ($95) includes a 3-course meal from Yeah Tung Restaurant (Chili Chicken, Tandoori Shrimp Fried Rice and Garlic Green Beans), a modern floral arrangement, set of six Asian flavour-inspired macarons (White Rabbit Candy, Thai Milk Tea, Ube, Matcha, Yuzu, and Earl Grey) baked by Reyes I Make Cakes, handcrafted Mama-Spritzer cocktail kit created by Evelyn Chik of Salty, Mama Juice thermal tumbler personalized by calligrapher Barbara Kua of the Lettering Studio, a jar of Hakka dipping sauce from Vodka Foods sisters Jeanette and Joanna Liu. Gift sets are available for pre-order through vookasauces.com and pick up from May 6 to May 9 at Yeah Tung Restaurant. More options available on the site.