“Five Minutes With” Toronto Singer-Song Writer Jordy Benattar

Emerging singer-songwriter Jordy Benattar is unlike any other artist. She grew up acting in film and television, starting at the age of three. She has a law degree and an MBA under her belt. She’s an award-winning public speaker, claiming national title. In addition and in between, she writes songs.

Jordy Benattar’s sound is hard to compare to anything else you’ve heard before. It’s enchanting, sweet, and soulful. Her music feels meaningful and mellow – like warm sun on your skin. When you hear it, you just know it’s her.

Name: Jordy Benattar

Genre: Indie-Pop / Folk-Pop

Founded: Private songwriter – since 2002. Independent music release – 2021.

# of Albums: 1 (single)

Latest Release: “Falling (feat. Tyler Simmons”)

Latest Single: “Falling (feat. Tyler Simmons”)

Latest Video:

Favourite band as a teenager:

Maroon 5

Favourite band now:

Coldplay

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Every song on Justin Bieber’s first album, “My World”

Live Show Ritual:

Lip trills, happy dance

Favourite local artist:

JP Saxe

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Both (for better or for worse)

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?)

More singles coming! I’m also exploring writing for other artists (one of my favourite things to do)

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees’s Kings Crown Nachos

Queen or College St?

Queen!

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

Other! I love neighbourhood walks and discovering different parts of my city.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

I haven’t had either! Which do you recommend!?

Where can we follow you?

Spotify ✨ Apple ✨ Instagram ✨ Facebook ✨ Soundcloud ✨ Website ✨ Bandcamp ✨

Favourite local Restaurant:

Bar Sybanne. I order their whole menu every time.