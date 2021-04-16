Our Favourite Gifts for Mother’s Day from Women-led Canadian companies

We celebrate moms and caregivers this year by featuring well-made and well-thought out gifts that are created by women-led Canadian companies. From beauty to all things cozy and comfy we’ve got you covered…even new moms and dog moms!

Province Apothecary: Julie Clark began crafting her own organic skin care products out of her own kitchen after struggling with allergies and eczema. She studied Aromatherapy, Holistic Health and Esthetics in Toronto and became certified in the field. She’s offered customized facial treatments that uses locally and seasonally produced ingredients made in small batches. Her product line includes beautifully formulated masks for at-home use. A favourite item of mine is the Daily Glow Facial Dry Brush (a morning ritual that this mom loves!)

Lost + Found (cryingoutloud.ca): co-founded by four women who met through the shared experience of losing a partner at a young age, this company was founded with a common desire to support and prioritize mental health and wellbeing. Their thoughtful (and some even funny) line includes chocolates, meditation items, essential oils, books and more. Check out their “Mother of the Freaking Year” care package.

Erin Tracy Jewellery: This beautiful mini butterfly necklace named “with brave wings she flies” serves as a daily reminder that anything is possible. Each necklace comes with words of encouragement, positivity and love by this Toronto-based jeweller. Available in silver and yellow gold – makes for a great mother/daughter gifts.

Preloved: This sustainable fashion label has been around well before “sustainable” became commonplace. Founded over two decades ago by Toronto-based designer Julie Grieve each piece is eco-friendly and all made in Canada using reclaimed vintage and dead stock fabrics. Look for her signature heart logo on the pieces.

Victoria Radford Beauty: Toronto-based beauty expert and celebrity make-up artist is a go-to for many. Her line of high performance skin care and beauty products are designed for those who are on the go, go, go! We are obsessed with the 24K Gold Hydrogel Face Mask and Eye Masks that are yes, infused with gold and instantly cools, soothes and nourishes the skin.

EVIO: Launched by Brandi Leifso, this Canadian lifestyle brand redefines luxury beauty to be kind, conscious and affordable. The skincare and cosmetics line made of good-for-you ingredients skincare is vegan and cruelty free and inclusive. The company has partnered with charity foundation Mamas for Mamas to help support families this Mother’s Day. Evio has launched a limited edition Mama’s Bundle to celebrate caregivers. The set includes clean beauty products including mascara, cream blush, Lip-spo Gloss and Lip-spo Liner. Available until May 9.

Flax Sleep: beautiful and ethically made luxurious bedding collection created by three Canadian women and launched in 2017. The label focuses exclusively on European linen and also gives back- part proceeds from every sale (as well as any returns) are donated to Atira Women’s Resource Society.

All You Are Robes: inspired by women who wake up every morning and give their absolute best of themselves all day. Designed for a busy life in 100% cotton French Terry means it’s cozy but not clingy. Three-quarter length sleeves won’t get in the way. Deep pockets. A secret message under the cuff that says “your possibilities are endless”. Soft Grey Robe shown.

Sitti Soap Company: Co-founder Toronto resident Noora Sharrab this social enterprise is on a mission to empower and restore hope to refugee communities. Beginning with artisan soaps made by highly skilled and trained female artisans in the Jerash Refugee Camp community in Jordan, Sitti has grown to a line of 21+ beautifully made products for the home. The company has announced it will be also begin a quarterly subscription box (launching April 20) with a different theme for each new release.

Chelsea and Me: For the dog moms, twinning is cute and cozy is the mood. Toronto-based designer Lisa and her Iggy Chelsea have lots of options for matching sets for dogs and their owners. #Twinning is winning all the smiles these days on our neighbourhood walks!

ai Toronto Seoul: is a Toronto based, sustainable fashion brand that carefully curates and produces PETA-Approved vegan handbags and accessories made in small batches. Founded by mother and her three daughters who work with artisans in Seoul Korea to produce a luxury vegan line perfect for moms and even dog moms! Shown here is their latest collaboration with TV personality, Tanya Kim and her dog Mabel.

Rebelstork: For new moms and moms to be! shopping during covid times is challenging enough. Some of us are on a tighter budget but that doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice quality or style. Rebelstork is a modern marketplace for gently used or overstock, open box, baby gear. Founded by Emily Hosie, this “recommerce” company aims to bring good quality items to new parents while minimizing stuff and burden for the next generation. Definitely worth checking out for beautiful cribs, bassinets, baby carriers and more.

KNIX: this Canadian company founded by Joanna Griffiths (she just had twins!) has taken her label to next level comfort with the newest line of sleepwear. Moms can feel comfort and chic as we move into warmer months. Each piece is designed with comfort and coolness so we can all catch up on our sleep.

Foliée: is a collection of premium handcrafted plant-based wellness and skincare products founded by Josée Duranleau. Made here in Toronto with organic hemp-derived cannabis sativa seed oil, formulations are crafted with 100% pure therapeutic-grade essential oils and botanicals sourced from organic growers and distillers around the world. The product range includes products that help with relaxing sore muscles, improving joint mobility, soothing the surface of the skin, and more. Made in small-batches and are non-GMO and formulated without artificial preservatives, chemicals and synthetics. Check out the Skin Healing Salve and it’s soothing properties made with Hemp Seed Oil, Calendula and Lavender.

Scout’s Seacuterie: co-founded last year by Chef Charlotte Langley and Scout’s Chief Culinary Officer. A modern and fresh take on the charcuterie.After working in some of Canada’s most creative seafood kitchens, Chef Charlotte wanted to bring the freshest seafood experiences into the homes of Canadians. The Seafood Charcuterie uses ethically sourced products from the fishing communities she’s known and loved with the aim of restoring the traditions of preserved seafood in North America. Seacuterie packs are available as gift sets and individual products.