Ringo The Cat Is Looking For A New Stage To Play!

“Listen, I’m not purrfect. I have flaws. What are they? Oh, I don’t know. I sing in the litterbox. Sometimes I spend too much time kneading. Occasionally I’ll take over a person’s lap.”

— Ringo

Ringo (aka Shadow, aka Snuggly Steve, aka Purring Pete) is a sweetheart, a dog in a cat form. Some of his hobbies include ear and neck scratches, being picked up and hanging on your lap. If you show him love, he’ll return it ten folds. He loves attention and seeks it out. Clingy? Try caring. This love bug wants to know you’re there and show you how much you mean to him.

He is a social butterfly who quickly adapts to new situations and people. He’s laid back yet proactive in his search for new company and friendship. He values routine as much as new friends. He likes to knead and enjoys his regular morning snuggles and evening pets before bed time.

The only thing Ringo loves more than humans is food. Foodie here. Guilty as charged. Ringo is extremely food motivated and especially loves his wet food. Feeding time is always fun because he is very excited and meows as he follows you around in the kitchen. That’s him providing you with recipe recommendations.

Quirks? You gotta see him when he stretches his long body after a nap. It is the definition of adorable. This is a boy who is so at ease with you, so open and loving, you won’t be able to hold back your smile each time he gets settled in.

Ringo would be an amazing pet for anyone who values a strong bond with their cat. He is not for those looking for a distant roommate. Yes there are times when Ringo wants his own space. For that he’ll go hide somewhere. But most of the time, this guy throws himself at you and hopes to receive the same love in return. We weren’t kidding about the dog comparison.

He is a smart and social boy, always up for new games and playtime. He knows what’s what. Set out a towel for him and he’ll know it’s for him to lie down on. He likes his catnip toys, hunts flies, and naps. More often than not, play sessions end up just being a big snuggle fest.

Life with Ringo is pretty awesome!

There is ONE pesky thing. Poor Ringo has what is called Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV for short). This means he should be the only cat in the house. He wouldn’t want to get any other kitties sick! He could, however, live with other cats who already have FeLV. It also means he will have a shorter lifespan than average. This hasn’t damped Ringo’s spirit though! He is so loving and ready to share his love with his family.

Ringo is looking for a family that will give him all the attention and stimulation he needs. A family who can commit to keeping him as healthy as possible as he lives his best life purring and snuggling. He is ready to snuggle with the next human he sees. Maybe that’s you?

RINGO

Age: 3 years 7 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

