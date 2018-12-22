Minnie the cat needs a furever family in time for the New Year

Minnie’s the type to be mortified when someone cuts her off on the road, but fall in love with them when they give her the standard “sorry” wave. The type whose WORST DAY EVER can be turned around with a light snack. Shy and sweet, little Miss Minnie is a sensitive, nervous girl looking for her special special people to help her find trust in the world again.

Minnie has loved before. She fell hard and fast. Now, she’s got her guard up. She’s not gonna show all her cards to just anyone. She’s a hissy missy until you put in the work! A couple minutes of soft talk will get her out of her shell. Once she’s out she’ll open up to the scratches. With her eyes closed and the slow purrs coming, she’ll find that happy place she once had. Trouble is, no-one stays for very long. Once they leave, she loses her trust all over again. She needs her permanent people. A HOME-home! A family.

She’s been through a lot. More than most cats. When she arrived to us she was in quite a bit of pain, and boy did she let us know. The poor lady was and still is dealing with some arthritis. This explains her earlier, more irritable mood. But she’s greatly improved thanks to some mild pain medication and the care of our staff and volunteers. She will likely need this medication as she lives out the rest of her golden years. Don’t worry! Our staff will tell you all you need to know!

Minnie is a special cat looking for special people. People who understand the world’s a crazy place, and who value calm and quiet atmospheres. Her crazy catnip days are over. She wants to settle down with some bookworms and art-lovers, some movie-lovers and nap-enthusiasts. Once she knows she’s found her family, she’ll have found that happy place again and give you all the love and affection you could want in the world.

Minnie

Age: 3 years 3 months

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

