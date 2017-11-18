Paws is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Paws is the perfect pet who is looking for his forever home. Paws was surrendered to the Toronto Humane Society because he had a urinary obstruction requiring emergency care. He is now well on the road to recovery, but his future caregivers can help keep him healthy in the following ways:

· Encourage him to drink water by providing water stations throughout the home

· Provide canned food daily as canned food is high in water content.

· Veterinary prescribed food designed for urinary systems

Paws is looking for a lap to call his own, is that you? Ask about Paws today!

Age:2 years 9 months

Sex:Male

Size:Small

Colour:Brown

Spayed/Neutered:No

Declawed:No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care for one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.