“Five Minutes With” Toronto Indie-Funk-Pop-Rock Band Cory Hotline

Cory Hotline is a cosmic collision of funk, pop, rock and disco; the kind of band you might expect to see at a raucous dance party in space. Along with their overwhelming live presence, the band boasts instantly catchy pop hooks accompanied by super-slick guitar and an air-tight rhythm section that will have the crowd dancing instantly. Comprised of meticulously selected pros from Toronto’s live music scene, Cory Hotline is a synthesis of retro nostalgia and future-facing funk with the pop sense of Maroon 5 and Michael Jackson. With years of recording and performing under their belts, Cory Hotline can currently be found doing what they do best: bringing the party on a molecular level. Their self-titled debut album will be reverberating throughout the universe in 2020.

Name: Cory Hotline

Genre: Indie Funk Rock Pop

Founded: 2019

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: Cory Hotline (self-titled) released Oct. 28, 2020

Latest Single: One Foot In

Latest Video: Cory Hotline – The Wheel (Live @ Lynx)

Favourite local Restaurant:

Pomegranate

Favourite band as a teenager:

Nirvana

Favourite band now:

Vulfpeck

Guilty Pleasure Song:

“All Night Long” Lionel Richie

Live Show Ritual:

Grab a shot and a drink, hit the stage!

Favourite local artist:

Zeus

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dee’s nachos

Queen or College St?

College St.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

BOTH

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Music

Any shows or albums coming up?

Full album, self-titled, available October 28 with new single and music video “One Foot In”.