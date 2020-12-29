“Five Minutes With” Toronto Indie-Funk-Pop-Rock Band Cory Hotline

Cory Hotline is a cosmic collision of funk, pop, rock and disco; the kind of band you might expect to see at a raucous dance party in space. Along with their overwhelming live presence, the band boasts instantly catchy pop hooks accompanied by super-slick guitar and an air-tight rhythm section that will have the crowd dancing instantly. Comprised of meticulously selected pros from Toronto’s live music scene, Cory Hotline is a synthesis of retro nostalgia and future-facing funk with the pop sense of Maroon 5 and Michael Jackson. With years of recording and performing under their belts, Cory Hotline can currently be found doing what they do best: bringing the party on a molecular level. Their self-titled debut album will be reverberating throughout the universe in 2020.
Name: Cory Hotline
Genre: Indie Funk Rock Pop
Founded: 2019
# of Albums: 1
Latest Release: Cory Hotline (self-titled) released Oct. 28, 2020
Latest Single: One Foot In
Latest Video: Cory Hotline – The Wheel (Live @ Lynx)
Favourite local Restaurant:
Pomegranate
Favourite band as a teenager:
Nirvana
Favourite band now:
Vulfpeck
Guilty Pleasure Song:
“All Night Long” Lionel Richie
Live Show Ritual:
Grab a shot and a drink, hit the stage!
Favourite local artist:
Zeus
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Sneaky Dee’s nachos
Queen or College St?
College St.
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
High Park
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
Night Owl
Road or studio?
BOTH
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti
Where can we follow you?
Any shows or albums coming up?
Full album, self-titled, available October 28 with new single and music video “One Foot In”.