“Five Minutes With” Toronto Singer / Songwriter Jordan Hart

The Gold-certified, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has worked with countless producers and arrangers over the years. Despite those incredible opportunities, no pieces of music truly felt like his sound.

Hart was still looking for what would be his musical identity when he met the AllPoints team. Through multiple conversations with his new creative team, he was advised to begin with a self-produced body of work, and after 6 months of blood sweat, and tears, he pieced together all the parts of himself and finally his sound.

Name: Jordan Hart

Genre: Alternative Singer-Songwriter

Founded: 1993!

# of Albums: 1 EP

Latest Release: Only Pieces of the Truth Debut EP

Latest Single: Freedom

Latest Video: Freedom music video in collaboration with L’Arche Canada & Tonic DNA

Favourite band as a teenager:

John Mayer

Favourite band now:

Bon Iver

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Not In A Hurry by Will Reagan

Live Show Ritual:

Vocal warm up, stretch/breathing exercises, hot honey lemon tea, and if I’m playing with my band then we usually connect face-to-face in the moments before we go onstage and outline our intentions for the show.

Favourite local artist:

Justin Nozuka

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Depends on the location of the studio! If it’s the most incredible studio in the world with a beautiful view of the mountains, I would choose that. But anything less than that, I’ll always choose being on the road playing for people.

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto:

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees nachos hands down! Best nachos I’ve ever had.

Queen or College St?

Queen. Some of the best busking spots in the city 🙂

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

High Park or Tommy Thompson.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti!

Where can we follow you?

YouTube, IG and TikTok @jordanhartsound are the best places to find me on socials. You can also find my debut EP Only Pieces of the Truth on Spotify, Apple Music and everywhere else you listen to music.

Favourite local Restaurant:

To-Ne Sushi on Queen and Spadina is crazy!